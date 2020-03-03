183 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 59
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$240
All Products
Garanimals
from Top Shelf Cultivation
___
THC
___
CBD
$72⅛ oz
In-store only
Dosickeys
from North Country Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit Eighth
from Humboldt Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from 3C Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Samoas
from Top Shelf Cultivation
___
THC
___
CBD
$75⅛ oz
In-store only
Jr. Mints
from Top Shelf Cultivation
___
THC
___
CBD
$72⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Citrine
from WONDERBRETT
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Shotgun OG
from Fun Uncle
___
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ oz
In-store only
Director's Cut
from Crown Genetics
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
3C Illuminati
from 3C Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Fields
from 3C Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Cheesecake
from Claybourne Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$2251 oz
In-store only
Orange Sunset
from WONDERBRETT
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Kushushima OG
from 3C Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Quarter
from Deli Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Crystal Skull
from 3C Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunshine OG
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Power Hour
from Fun Uncle
___
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ oz
In-store only
Motorbreath
from Claybourne Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$2251 oz
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry Quarter
from Deli Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Guava Zest
from Fun Uncle
___
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana OG
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Mendo Breath Eighth
from Humboldt Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
The Bling
from Claybourne Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$2251 oz
In-store only
Sunset Boulevard
from High Season
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Club Soda
from Grizzly Peak Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Grizzly OG
from Grizzly Peak Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Mintz
from High Season
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
White Fang
from Grizzly Peak Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Gummies
from High Season
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Cookies
from Bare Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Asian Fantasy
from Bare Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Bare Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Split
from Bare Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
GDP (Pre-Ground)
from Old Pal
___
THC
___
CBD
$62½ oz
In-store only
Royal Cookies
from Bare Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Peels
from Ember Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Race Fuel OG
from Foli Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Mamba #24
from Grizzly Peak Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Swamp Gas
from Grizzly Peak Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
12345