234 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 42
Show All 25
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$99
Deals
55+ Wisdom Wednesday
If it's not already on sale, it's 20% off IF YOU ARE 55+! It's a STORE-WIDE SALE EVERY WEDNESDAY!
You save 20% on regularly priced items on Wednesday, 5% every other day or 10% for patients with OMMP card. All sales limited to supply on hand. Must be a regularly priced item in stock. Must be 55 or older.
55+ Wisdom Wednesday
If it's not already on sale, it's 20% off IF YOU ARE 55+! It's a STORE-WIDE SALE EVERY WEDNESDAY!
You save 20% on regularly priced items on Wednesday, 5% every other day or 10% for patients with OMMP card. All sales limited to supply on hand. Must be a regularly priced item in stock. Must be 55 or older.
All Products
Sherb Breath Sungrown - Rolen Stone Farms
from Unknown Brand
27.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
White Papaya #6 Sungrown - Rolen Stone Farms
from Unknown Brand
22.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush - Sungrown - Sunna Ra Acres
from Sunna Ra Acres
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Bubba Kush 1:1 Sungrown - East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
6.91%
THC
15.4%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Banana Punch #8 Greenhouse - Rolen Stone
from Unknown Brand
20.56%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Banana Punch #9
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Tropsanto #4 Indoor - Rolen Stone Farms
from Unknown Brand
19.43%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Mumbles Indoor - Rolen Stone Farms
from Unknown Brand
19.39%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Cookie Stomper - Greenhouse - Indigo Gardens
from Indigo Gardens
19.37%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Dragon's Breath Sungrown - Sunna Ra Acres
from Sunna Ra Acres
18.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragon's Breath
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Headband Sungrown - Sunna Ra Acres
from Sunna Ra Acres
20.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Jack Herer - Sungrown - Sunna Ra Acres
from Sunna Ra Acres
19.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Kali - Sungrown - 54 Green Acres
from Unknown Brand
20.25%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Morningstar Sungrown - Sunna Ra Acres
from Sunna Ra Acres
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Morning Star
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Ogre Sungrown - Sunna Ra Acres
from Sunna Ra Acres
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Ogre
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Pink Grapefruit Sungrown - Sunna Ra Acres
from Sunna Ra Acres
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Sour Banana Sherbet - Sungrown- Sunna Ra Acres
from Sunna Ra Acres
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Very Berry Cheesecake - Sungrown - Sunna Ra Acres
from Sunna Ra Acres
18.32%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
White Grapefruit - Sungrown - Sunna Ra Acres
from Sunna Ra Acres
15.52%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Wild and Untamed Headband - Sunna Ra Acres
from Sunna Ra Acres
14.65%
THC
0%
CBD
$21¼ oz
In-store only
Wild and Untamed - Pink Grapefruit
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Wild and Untamed Jack Herer
from Sunna Ra Acres
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Wild and Untamed Pink Panther - Sunna Ra Acres
from Sunna Ra Acres
14.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Panther
Strain
$21¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Wild and Untamed Space Fruit - Sunna Ra Acres
from Sunna Ra Acres
16%
THC
0%
CBD
$21¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Wild and Untamed Very Berry Cheesecake - Sunna Ra Acres
from Sunna Ra Acres
16.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$21¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Tropicanna Cookies Sugar Wax - NW Kind
from NW KIND
80.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
GDP Cartridge - NW Kind
from NW KIND
77.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Super Jack Haze Cartridge - NW Kind
from NW KIND
77.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Jack
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Pineapple Kush Live Resin Cartridge - NW Kind
from NW KIND
62.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Kush
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake - Platinum - NW Kind
from NW KIND
75.65%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.51 g
In-store only
Guicy G - Platinum - NW Kind
from NW KIND
77.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.51 g
In-store only
Vampire Cookies - NW Kind
from NW KIND
73.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Zkittlez Cured Resin Nectar - Rolen Stone
from Unknown Brand
67%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$321 g
In-store only
Black Lime Special Reserve Cartridge - Winberry Farms
from Winberry Farms
58.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Lime Special Reserve
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Purple Skunk Cartridge - Winberry Farms
from Winberry Farms
61.3%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Purple Skunk
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
CBD Medi-Haze Cartridge - Winberry Farms
from Winberry Farms
46.8%
THC
13.6%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Durban Poison Cartridge - Winberry Farms
from Winberry Farms
60.3%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Hippie Crippler Live Resin - Buddies Brand
from Buddies Brand
55.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Hippie Crippler
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
PHK x Bubblegum LIve Resin - Buddies Brand
from Buddies Brand
69%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Kush Train Live Resin - Buddies Brand
from Buddies Brand
69.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Platinum Bubba x Grape Stomper OG Extract - Dr. Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
77.28%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
123456