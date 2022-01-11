MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
Dirt Road Acres - Dixmont/Newport area
Leafly member since 2021
cash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-7pm
9am-7pm
9am-7pm
9am-7pm
9am-8pm
10am-7pm
Closed
Fried Friday
Valid 10/18/2021 - 10/18/2022
15% off Total Purchase
(not applicable on already discounted items and $50 oz)
Top Shelf Tuesday
Valid 10/18/2021 - 10/18/2022
$5/g Tier 2 $7/g Tier 3
Munchie Monday
Valid 10/18/2021 - 10/18/2022
Buy 2 edibles get 1 free
Free edible is least expensive one
9 Reviews of Dirt Road Acres - Dixmont/Newport area
l........7
October 21, 2021
Love the down home feeling, so knowledgeable!!! Will go back again, and again !!!! Great products!!! Edibles to die for !!!
t........4
October 20, 2021
By far, the best dispensary there is! They’re extremely knowledgeable on all their products, always adding new products, they accommodate to whatever your needs may be and best of all, you’re one of the family when you go there! I 1000% recommend them to anyone :)
a........2
October 20, 2021
amazing people!!! they make you feel like family every time!! LOVE them chickens 🐔 ❤
P........1
October 20, 2021
This Made in Maine family run business has a huge variety of products to choose from. I enjoy trying edible samples while chatting with owners to try and make the best purchase to suit my own personal needs. Worth the scenic drive out to the country to the shop! Stop and smell the flowers.