Cold Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.391 g
In-store only
Cherry Head Band
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.691 g
In-store only
Storm Trooper
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.821 g
In-store only
Purple Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Kush
Strain
$10.681 g
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from Unknown Brand
25.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$12.811 g
In-store only
Herijuana
from Unknown Brand
24.65%
THC
1.25%
CBD
$12.811 g
In-store only
Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
23.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$12.811 g
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
23.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$12.811 g
In-store only
True OG
from Unknown Brand
22.73%
THC
0%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$12.811 g
In-store only
Blue Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Haze
Strain
$12.811 g
In-store only
Gold Leaf
from Unknown Brand
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Gold Leaf
Strain
$12.811 g
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
17.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$12.811 g
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Strain
$8.541 g
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Train Wreck
Strain
$12.811 g
In-store only
1ml Full Spectrum Dart
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$68.331 g
In-store only
1g Full Spectrum Vape
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$66.191 g
In-store only
1/2 G VAPE
from Unknown Brand
80%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.03each
In-store only
1 G VAPE
from Unknown Brand
80%
THC
0%
CBD
$51.25each
In-store only
Bubble Hash
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$51.251 g
In-store only
Full Spectrum Gummies - 150mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$38.43each
In-store only
Single Full Spectrum Gummy
from Unknown Brand
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$7.47each
In-store only
Single Fruity
from Pot Pops
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$14.95each
In-store only
Single Caramel
from Pot Pops
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15.8each
In-store only
HIGH DOSE Fruity
from Pot Pops
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55.52each
In-store only
Classic Fruity
from Pot Pops
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40.57each
In-store only
Caramel
from Pot Pops
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$42.7each
In-store only
Single Hard Candy
from Mr. Mack's
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5.12each
In-store only
Single Gummy
from Mr. Mack's
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5.12each
In-store only
Single Caramel
from Mr. Mack's
35mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$8.54each
In-store only
HIGH DOSE Caramels
from Mr. Mack's
350mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$61.92each
In-store only
HIGH DOSE Hard Candies
from Mr. Mack's
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$51.25each
In-store only
Classic Hard Candies
from Mr. Mack's
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$23.49each
In-store only
Classic Gummies
from Mr. Mack's
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$23.49each
In-store only
Caramel
from Mr. Mack's
175mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$36.3each
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles Bar
from Dank Confections
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.22each
In-store only
Rice Crispy Treat
from Dank Confections
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.22each
In-store only
Cocoa Puff Bar
from Dank Confections
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$42.7each
In-store only
TINCTURE
from Primacan
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$32.03each
In-store only
Gumbo Roll
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gumbo
Strain
Gumbo Fire Pre Roll
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gumbo
Strain
