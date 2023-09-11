INSA Cannabis Dispensary - Clearwater
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
INSA Cannabis Dispensary - Clearwater
Welcome to Insa in Clearwater, FL, your one-stop-shop for all your medical marijuana needs! Located conveniently on US Highway 19, we provide a fun and friendly environment for patients in Florida who are seeking the benefits of medical cannabis. Insa offers premium cannabis in a variety of formats and functions to help wind you up, calm you down, ease your ailments—and whatever you need in between. It’s cannabis for real life. At Insa, we understand that medical marijuana can be intimidating for some people, which is why we strive to create a welcoming atmosphere. Our knowledgeable staff is always ready to answer any questions you may have and help you find the perfect products to meet your needs. We offer a wide variety of high-quality cannabis products, including flower, edibles, concentrates, live rosin, and more. Our products are all carefully tested and labeled to ensure that you know exactly what you're getting. So if you're a medical marijuana patient in Florida, come on down to Insa Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Clearwater and let us help you find the relief you deserve. We can't wait to see you! Got questions? Visit our website, stop by or call us at 877-500-INSA to speak with an expert.
Leafly member since 2023
Hours and Info (ET)
Photos of INSA Cannabis Dispensary - Clearwater
Deals at INSA Cannabis Dispensary - Clearwater
Mix & Match Insa 200 mg Edibles: 2 for just $60! 👉 Explore a delectable selection of cannabis-infused treats that will take your taste buds on a sensational journey. From tantalizing chocolates to scrumptious chews, we've got a variety of options. 🔥🍫Visit Insa today to enjoy this mouthwatering deal! 🔥🍫
*selection varies by location *see associate for details
Save BIG on Insa Darts! Insa Darts - 500mg & 1000mg 💥Now 50% OFF! 💥 👉 Hurry, this incredible deal won't last long! 👈
Ask associate for details. While supplies last.
50% Off your first 2 visits.
*must sign up for MyInsa Medical Loyalty Program *ask associate for details
Updates
Available in Flower, Vapes, Concentrates, and other Categories! Get a whopping 30% off Gas/OG Strains, including: 🌿 GMO 🌞 Sunshine #4 🍑 Georgia Pi & More Strains 🌿
Live Rosin/Cold Cure - $35 RSO Syringe - $32.50 Live Rosin Vape Pen - $20 30% Off Storewide - Florida Anniversary *offers end 8/20/23 *offers not stackable
Products in Dessert Profile - 50% Off Cold Cure & Live Rosin - only $35 Grower's Reserve Flower - only $30 Insa Live Sugar & Live Budder - only $17.50 *ends 8/13/23
Satisfy your sweet tooth! Save 50% on All Dessert Flavor Profile Products Wedding C, White RNTZ, RZ Berry and more! *ask associate for details *offer valid through 8/13