Joint Venture Cannabis - Willamette
Joint Venture Cannabis - Willamette
Welcome to Joint Venture Cannabis, your one stop shop for prerolls and preroll supplies in downtown Eugene. We also have a great selection of Flower at new lower prices including daily $30 and $50 ounces. We have a newly established customer rewards program and new daily deals to save you more money every day on your purchases. Come checks us out for some of the best deals in town and the best customer service around.
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
1 Review of Joint Venture Cannabis - Willamette
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere