Location is excellent. Building is small. I recommend this place all the time! Love the staff!
Charchar1620
on November 20, 2019
Everything is great especially now have later hours
bill17
on November 20, 2019
Very nice associates. Wish they had a rewards program, but still will shop here over terravida.
CarolineAMcManus
on November 19, 2019
I love Keystone, they always have a great selection and they’re super friendly.
Vibemusic18
on November 4, 2019
Awesome. Great staff
cmonko
on October 31, 2019
Staff is nice but their pricing is $5-$15 more on 8ths than competitors, unacceptable.
Anace35
on October 17, 2019
My go to dispensary. Always great service and best selection.
taylorlyn94
on October 16, 2019
Keystone never lets me down. Their staff is always super awesome and helpful! The experience is quick and easy every time, and they treat their patients very kindly and fairly! :)
vlaskowski
on October 9, 2019
Since this is one of the best in the area it's usually always quite crowded but the staff is always very friendly. I love the Halloween decorations and how festive they are, as this really brightens my mood whenever I visit.
Patnast90
on October 8, 2019
Love the people and the products. Easy and friendly.