Quality? Horrible. Almost more seeds then weed. Literally having to smoke it with seeds because there so many and they are so tiny it's damn near impossible to get them all. Service? I called with a question and the chick had no earthly idea what planet she was on let alone what deals they have going on. You don't get good service unless you are an attractive male. Because yes ladies she will hit on your boyfriend's. Which brings me to atmosphere. I don't want to be anywhere where they flirt with my man but ignore me. We will absolutely never be back.