Spark Cannabis Co. is a medical marijuana company with locations in Lawton, Anadarko, and Elgin. Here at Spark, we provide you with top shelf marijuana strains, edibles, concentrates, topicals and more. Not sure where to begin? Don’t worry. Our expert budtenders are standing by to offer expert advice and help you every step of the way! Our mission is to offer our patients the best service and selection of high-quality medical marijuana products at the lowest price, period! Patient care is our highest concern. From providing you with the best product at the lowest price, to guiding you through the large selection of products to help you find the right fit for your needs, we are here to assist you.