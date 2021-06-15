Adult-use recreational dispensary located on bustling Cottage Street in the shadow of Mt. Tom and the fantastic shops and artisans of Easthampton's downtown district. Conveniently located connecting the Connecticut border to the south, regional Massachusetts – Springfield, Northampton, etc. – as well as Vermont and New Hampshire to the north via I-91 and flanking interstate roadways. Open daily: 10am-8pm. Pre-ordering available online 24/7. Best customer service and selection of products in the Pioneer Valley and greater Western Massachusetts. Purchase your daily state limit every day. Payment by cash or debit card. (Note that a transaction fee of $3.50 applies when paying by debit card and the total amount debited is rounded up to the nearest $5 increment. Any change is returned to you.) RETURN POLICY: Defective products may be returned with receipt within two weeks of purchase. *THC counts may vary between our menu and the testing label, ask your guide for more information Distillate Vapes: Products have been tested for contaminants, including Vitamin E Acetate, with no adverse findings. WARNING: Vaporizer Products may contain ingredients harmful to health when inhaled.