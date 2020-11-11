Leafly Buzz: 12 fire strains for November 2020

Tens of millions of election-frazzled Americans across the US are packing bowls, loading Volcanos, and firing up the dab rig this week. Interest in cannabis has surged, thanks to fresh election victories in five states, and voting stress.

So, what’s in those smoky bowls?

This month, connoisseurs are showing strong interest in high-THC, exotic flavors like Slurricane and Guava Biscotti, gassy Motorbreath, and tropical Papaya.

Independently reported without fear or favor, Leafly Buzz highlights the top of the crop west of the Rockies. Pull up!

Data Grinder

Motorbreath

Motorbreath from SF Cultivators steps on the gas with Chemdog and SFV OG OG. (David Downs/Leafly)

Sativa hybrid Motorbreath has got motors running in November; consumer interest rose 14%. This gas station combines Larry OG with Chemdog. Explore the entire family of OGs, Breaths, and Chems for biting, potent thumping rides.

For something friendlier, the soft tropical fruit notes of Papaya drew in new fans as harvest season arrived this month. Search traffic was up 2.5%. On the decline, two classics—Sour Diesel, and Cherry Pie—tumbled in search volume; down 13% and 10%.

The density, size, resin, and purple hues of Cherry Pie OG (David Downs/Leafly)

New in the Leafly strain database

A spot in the Leafly database cannot be bought—only earned through quality, notoriety, search and sale interest, and pedigree. These three entrants deliver the terps and THC connoisseurs crave.

California brand Garrison Lane’s high-end OG in California keeps delivering, years after its introduction. If you make a premium OG, people will buy it, and seriously chill out.

Cake lovers, feast! Colorado breeders Cannarado united a Thin Mint GSC and a Grape Pie for this hit indica hybrid. It’s a descendant of Cherry Pie.

After Runtz crossed Gelato and Zkittlez, along came another good idea: crossing Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush. Sold by Connected in California and others. Outdoor and greenhouse Gushers will be a great buy this harvest season.

Strain highlights of November

New on dispensary shelves— Chocolate Hashberry from Belushi’s Farm, OR

Chocolate Hashberry on the branch in Southern Oregon. (Courtesy Belushi’s Farm)

Actor Jim Belushi pulled a Randy Marsh from South Park and went full pot farmer. Belushi’s Farm’s fifth season is its best yet, with Chocolate Hashberry pre-rolls from a summer harvest fresh on Oregon shelves. Expect relaxing chocolate, spice, and berry notes—all sold with ‘tegridy.

Rocketing up the charts— Slurricane

The Purple Punch mellows the Do-Si-Dos in the cultivar Slurricane by SF Cultivators. (David Downs/Leafly)

A perfect storm of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch brings Slurricane season to the West Coast. This potent, icy, purplicious cultivar comes in flower, pre-roll, and extract from San Diego to Seattle. Batten down the hatches, this mostly indica, high-THC hybrid flattens lightweights.

Best-sellers

Ballin out— Guava Biscotti by Connected , CA

Connected Guava Biscotti via Bay Area C.R.A.F.T. delivery (David Downs/Leafly)

Call it a cheat day. Call it self-care. Either way—you’ve earned a brain staycation. Guava Biscotti’s trichomes twinkle and dazzle against dense, resinous purple buds. Sweet-scrumptious, thick, tropical fruit and dessert terps waft off the jar. The brand Connected took a winning, high-end exotic cookies staple, Biscotti, and added some rare Guava et voila—a fresh flavor worth the splurge. Set your phone to airplane mode and prepare for a high-THC takeoff to terp town; population you.

Ballin’ on a budget— Blue Sherbert 2

Sub-$200 ounce? Legendary. (Courtesy Legends)

See also: More great budget brands of Washington—TechBud; Bong Buddies; Snickel Fritz; Green Haven

High note: Xzibit’s infused XXL pre-roll ‘Napalm Grenade’

Fire in the hole! Xzibit’s Napalm Grenade. (David Downs/Leafly)

Back in June when rapper Xzibit debuted his new, Napalm brand Grenade—a 7-gram, hash-infused, glass-tipped, pre-made fatty joint—we were skeptical.

Between ‘rona fears and mass unemployment, was California ready for a $150-$200, XXL lung buster?

Yup!

Here we are in November and X keeps filling doinks with exotic flower like a quarter-ounce of Cookies’ Cereal Milk, Fiore Cyber Cake , Wonderbrett’s Zerbert, or Backpack Boyz’s Red Tommyz or Blue Tommyz . On top of that goes one gram of hash, all wrapped in a “Lift Ticket”, which is a THC-infused rolling paper. We’re dead.

This is a fortified cannabis product—akin to Moonrocks, or old-school Tarantulas—catering to a young, invulnerable, boundary-pushing sub-culture of THC maximalists, Xzibit tells Leafly.

One Napalm gets the whole clique lit. (Courtesy Napalm)

“If you smoke Dosist, maybe Napalm is not for you. …” —Xzibit, rapper, cannabis entrepreneur

“If you smoke Dosist, maybe Napalm is not for you. If you’re asking about how much CBD is in the CBD cream, then maybe Napalm is not for you. And there’s nothing wrong with those types of people that want to dip their toe in the water,” he said. “Napalm is for people that got to the cannabis convention and have like five or six dabs of high potency live resin; for people that really consume the THC and the heavier side of what cannabis has to offer. ”

Celebrate surviving to the end of 2020’s hunger games. Impress younger cousins at distanced Thanksgiving. This mega-joint will hotbox your entire house and set off the smoke detectors.

Sold across California at licensed dispensaries.

(David Downs/Leafly)

Buzz back

Replay October’s Buzz, and read along.

David Downs David Downs directs news and lifestyle coverage as the California Bureau Chief for Leafly.com. He's written for WIRED, Rolling Stone and Billboard, and is the former cannabis editor of the San Francisco Chronicle, as well as the author of several cannabis books including 'Marijuana Harvest' by Ed Rosenthal and David Downs. He co-hosts The Hash podcast. TW: @davidrdowns | IG @daviddowns View David Downs's articles