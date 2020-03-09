5 cannabis strains for people who love floral flavors

Ever smell a big bouquet of flowers and think “Wow, life is so beautiful?” If so, I’ve got good news: You can sniff cannabis flower and get the same feeling.

One of the many things cannabis can produce is a floral flavor, reminiscent of the smell of a fresh field of spring flowers. Just straight up airy and fresh.

These strains below can provide a spectrum of experiences from calm and relaxed to uplifted and energized, so check out this list to get floral flower while you can still smell them.

Lavender

Lavender is the queen of all strains floral. It has mostly Skunk genetics, giving you a floral and spicy aroma. Lavender leans toward the more sedative side of effects with most people feeling relaxed and happy. So if you need that nighttime feel, this is the flower for you.

Cotton Candy Kush

Cotton Candy Kush, hmm hmm hmm, so sweet and fresh. This strain crosses Lavender with Power Plant and is another great choice for those looking to calm down and relax. Pair Cotton Candy with a nice movie and you’re in for a great night.

Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web is a classic CBD hemp cultivar for all the CBD lovers out there. It tastes like a mix of things, but overall, this one has an earthy and floral kind of flavor to it, like most hemp plants. Many people seek this strain for its wellness benefits, so if you’re looking to feel certain health improvements without getting stoned, Charlotte’s could be the one for you.

Double Dream

Do you love Blue Dream? Is it your favorite strain? If so, then you’ll probably love Double Dream, a sativa-dominant cross of BD and Dream Star.

Double Dream has a similar sweet berry flavor profile to Blue Dream, but that Death Star adds in some floral and spicy notes. If you want a lighter high than many of the sedative strains on this list, grab this one because most consumers feel a bit more focused and euphoric.

Phantom OG

Phantom OG Kush, also known as Phantom OG, is an indica-dominant strain with OG Kush genetics. Those genetics give its flavor soft floral undertones dominated by pine and lemon accents. So pretty much if you like OG Kush, you’ll probably like this strain too.

Phantom OG is another one that leaves you feeling relaxed, but like OG, it’s also powerfully euphoric so if you need those happy-go-lucky emotions, head to the store for this one.