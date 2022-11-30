Dispensaries near Venice Beach, CA

Frequently asked questions

What do I need to buy recreational weed near Venice Beach? To buy recreational weed near Venice Beach you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.

Can you order weed online at Venice Beach? Yes, there are many dispensaries near Venice Beach that offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at the closest Venice Beach dispensary.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed at a dispensary near Venice Beach? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed close to Venice Beach since it has been legalized for adult use.

Can you smoke weed on Venice Beach? Technically, the only place you can legally smoke weed at Venice Beach is in a private residence.