Dispensaries near Venice Beach, CA

To buy recreational weed near Venice Beach you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.
Yes, there are many dispensaries near Venice Beach that offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at the closest Venice Beach dispensary.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed close to Venice Beach since it has been legalized for adult use.
Technically, the only place you can legally smoke weed at Venice Beach is in a private residence.
Yes, Venice Kush is a dispensary next to Venice Beach with edibles, pre-rolls, flower, and more.