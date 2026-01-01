Best weed dispensaries in Delmar, Maryland with authentic reviews
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- MED
2. Fresh Delaware - SeafordPickup in under 30 mins14.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Everyone working is extremely friendly and very helpful! They have the stuff that works for me where I bought all milford had and they haven't gotten it back yet lol but I'm grateful it's here in Seaford because it really helps with what I have. There's always good deals going on, so it's very reasonable and I'll pay for what works.read full review
- MED & REC
3. Caroline Pharma20.1 mi away
Went to Caroline Pharma as the closest choice to me, 15 mins away. I was impressed by the security available here. As a former resident of the state of WA, where there is no security (and places would get robbed all the time) I was very comforted by the fact you had to scan ID, and a nice sturdy locked door protected by keypad (remote or push button). I felt very secure. The attendant greeted us with a smile, and confirmed it was our first time here. We had a lovely chat and then onwards into the store itself. Very quaint area, I love that there are kiosks to order straight from the website. Very, very cool. We ordered, and the prices are very reasonable. We had some questions for our budtender, and she was extremely polite and helpful in what we needed. Left with a positive experience and will definitely be visiting again!read full review
- MED
4. The Apothecarium - Salisbury6.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I have to admit, past experiences here haven’t been good. But I heard they were working on speeding things up. So I went today to give another shot and I’m glad I did. Ordered online and was in and out in less than 10 minutes. It’s worth the drive from Ocean City to avoid paying the prices there. Well done improvements!read full review
- MED
6. Positive Energy LLC25.3 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
I’ve always loved this dispensary. The owner and her daughter are absolutely wonderful and the budtenders actually know what they are talking about. Every time I visit this dispensary, I leave in a much better mood. They definitely live up to their store name! I would highly recommend this dispensary to new patients and veterans alike. All around a great place to purchase your medicine. They’ve also got great deals and a great range of products. I absolutely love this place!read full review
- MED
9. Columbia Care - Rehoboth Beach (Medical)Pickup in under 30 mins31.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
13. Columbia Care - Smyrna Dispensary (Adult Use)Pickup in under 30 mins58.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED
15. The Farm Felton40.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
The Farm is so convenient my only problem is they are so much higher than Columbia Care. I don't even deal with Best Buds in Dover Columbia Care always runs specials, sales special promotions which really helps offset some of the cost. I love going to The Farm it is so close and convenient but for what I spend monthly it pays to drive to Smyrna to get a lot more product for the money. If The Farm would start offering some specials it would really boost business.read full review
- MED & REC
20. Story Cannabis - MechanicsvillePickup in under 30 mins62.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED
22. GOLDLEAF- AnnapolisPickup63.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
24. Coastline DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins63.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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