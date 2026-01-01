Drive-thru dispensaries in Republic, Michigan
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- REC
4. The Fire Station - Hannahville57.4 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 1am CT
- REC
10. 7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins326.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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