Pet friendly dispensaries in Williamsburg, Michigan
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- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins158.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins173.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
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