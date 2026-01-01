Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Pullman, Washington
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- RECMagic Tree Collective0.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It's how I wish all stores in WA were. Non corporate feel. Individual owned, staff are all incredible awesome (idk her name but the brunette who works there is an absolute gem!) I think my favorite part though is theres no fluff. Its not a huge selection but everything is hand selected by the owner who tests and does ample research before having any brand in his shop which allows me to feel confident with any selection. Even the $10ish range dabs are good, one of the only stores ive ever been at that doesnt have any of those nasty tasting dabs where you can taste garbage in them, rather its plants that wont flushed corrrectly, extra pesticides, crc degration, bad cure/storage process, etc. Highly recommend to anyone that does'nt wanna gamble getting some garbage stores will push onto clearance instead of throwing trash away. Its also very clean.read full review
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary4 dealsPickup150.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Missoula4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins150.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins150.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup156.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins171.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- King Green IndustriesPickup177.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
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