Weekend Specials!
Valid 4/10/2020 – 4/12/2020
All Top Shelf flower only 10/G all weekend!!! Also buy any quarter and receive a $1 Pre-roll!
Staff picks
The House Crumble
from Grind House Extracts
70%
THC
0%
CBD
The House
Strain
$551 gram
Durban Poison 1.0 G Cartridge
from Slow Burn
89.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$501 gram
All Products
Sour Diesel
from Good Medicine Gardens
22%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$111 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Blackberry Dream
from Southern OK Buds
25%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blackberry Dream
Strain
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Blueberry Headband
from Southern OK Buds
25%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Orange Jelly
from Good Medicine Gardens
20%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Orange Jelly
Strain
$111 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Dream Kush
from Southern OK Buds
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dream Kush
Strain
$111 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Purple WiFi
from Bobs Buds
18%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Purple Wifi
Strain
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$2241 ounce
White Skunk
from Bobs Buds
20%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Skunk
Strain
$111 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Northern Lights
from Good Medicine Gardens
18%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$2241 ounce
Head Stash
from M&H
24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Head Stash
Strain
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Blue Dream
from Good Medicine Gardens
18.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$2241 ounce
Critical Jack
from Good Medicine Gardens
19%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Critical Jack
Strain
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$2241 ounce
Thai Fire
from Bobs Buds
17.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Thai Fire
Strain
$91 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
White Widow
from 401 KUSH
18%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$91 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Gelato
from Bobs Buds
17.94%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$91 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Aurora
from Bobs Buds
18.34%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Aurora Indica
Strain
$91 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Durban Poison Wax
from Grind House Extracts
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$551 gram
Flo x Candy Kush Crumble
from Grind House Extracts
69%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo x Candy Kush
Strain
$551 gram
Blue Dream Crumble
from Grind House Extracts
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$551 gram
White Widow Pre-roll
from 401 Kush
15%
THC
0.2%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$10each
Biomass Pre-roll
from M&H
17%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Biomass
Strain
$8each
Fire Stick Pre-roll
from Bobs Buds
17.8%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Thai Fire
Strain
$7each
Bandito Pre-roll
from Bobs Buds
17%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Bandito
Strain
$7each
Sorbet Pre-roll
from M&H
20%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Sorbet
Strain
$10each
White Skunk Pre-roll
from Bobs Buds
20%
THC
0.2%
CBD
White Skunk
Strain
$7each
Blue Dream Pre-roll
from 401 Kush
17%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$10each
White Widow 1.0 G Cartridge
from Slow Burn
79%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$501 gram
Northern Lights 1.0 G Cartridge
from Slow Burn
74.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Northern Lights #5
Strain
$501 gram
Strawberry Cough 1.0 G Cartridge
from Slow Burn
89.44%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$501 gram
White Widow 0.5 G Cartridge
from Slow Burn
73.8%
THC
0.2%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$25½ gram
Northern Lights 0.5 G Cartridge
from Slow Burn
71.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights #5
Strain
$25½ gram
Super Lemon Haze 0.5 G Cartridge
from Slow Burn
89%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$25½ gram