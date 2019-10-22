Follow
Cabin Cannabis Gunnison
Deals
Working Man Bud Special! $99 BIG BUD OUNCES
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
$10 Popcorn Eighths (when available) $25 Eighths $50 Quarter (mix n' match) $80 Half Ounce (mix n' match) $130 Ounce (mix n' match) Two Strains Every Week!
1 ounce daily limit Strains change every Monday. Popcorn is quick-to-go so we may not always have popcorn options.
Staff picks
Remedy CBD
from Cabin Cannabis
8%
THC
14%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bear Dance
from Cabin Cannabis
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Bear Dance
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
PAT PEN | 1000mg Syringe | CBD
from The Pat Pen
46.62%
THC
35.27%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
CSC | Cherry Lime Haze Live Resin | SATIVA | *BUY ONE, GET ONE 50% OFF*
from Concentrate Supply Co.
84.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Limeade
Strain
$451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
CSC | Dream Cola Live Resin | INDICA/HYBRID | *BUY ONE, GET ONE 50% OFF*
from Concentrate Supply Co.
88.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
CSC | Snow Plow Live Resin | HYBRID
from Concentrate Supply Co.
94.9%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Snow Plow
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
ALTUS | Tablets | INDICA
from Altus
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Presidential OG
Strain
$20each
In-store only
CANYON | ChewIT Pineapple Lemonade | 10:1 CBD
from Canyon Cultivation
20mg
THC
200mg
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$30each
In-store only
CANYON | ChewIT Sour Lemonade | 1:1 CBD/THC
from Canyon Cultivation
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Electric Lemonade
Strain
$25each
In-store only
GREEN HORNET | Gummies | HYBRID Blue Raspberry
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Raspberry Kush
Strain
$22each
In-store only
STRAINZ | Tincture | 20:1 CBD/THC
from Strainz
25mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Chem D.O.G.
Strain
$55each
In-store only
DOPE | 500mg Vape Cartridge | HYBRID
from The Clear™
91.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
PAT PEN | 500mg Vape Cartridge | HYBRID *2 FOR $80*
from The Pat Pen
82.01%
THC
4.11%
CBD
Polar Express
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
RUBI | 800mg Lemon Sour Diesel (LSD) | SATIVA
from KandyPens
82.68%
THC
0%
CBD
LSD
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
CBx SCIENCES | Intensive Salve 2oz.
from Evolab
34mg
THC
30mg
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$40each
In-store only
PURA ELEMENTS | Transdermal Patch | HI-CBD
from Pura Elements
1mg
THC
40mg
CBD
Master Skunk
Strain
$25each
In-store only
ESCAPE | Flight Kit | BLACK
from Escape Vape
___
THC
___
CBD
$100each
In-store only
All Products
Dark Star
from Cabin Cannabis
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Star
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Cabin Cannabis
28.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
HRVST | Bear Dance X Maui Wowie Wax | SATIVA/HYBRID
from Cabin Cannabis
65.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Bear Dance
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
PAT PEN | 1000mg Syringe | SATIVA
from The Pat Pen
84.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
PAT PEN | 1000mg Syringe | INDICA
from The Pat Pen
78.3%
THC
5.63%
CBD
Star Berry Indica
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
PAT PEN | 1000mg Syringe | HYBRID
from The Pat Pen
82.01%
THC
4.11%
CBD
Afghan Diesel
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
HRVST | *4 GRAM* Maui Wowie Live Resin | SATIVA
from Cabin Cannabis
77.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$1601 g
In-store only
Golden Bear
from HRVSTLABS
64%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Rocket Fuel
from HRVS
67%
THC
0%
CBD
Rocket Fuel WAX
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
HRVST | Bear Dance Wax | HYBRID
from Cabin Cannabis
65.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Bear Dance
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
CSC | Medigold Live Resin | SATIVA | *BUY ONE, GET ONE 50% OFF*
from Concentrate Supply Co.
81.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$401 g
+1 more size
In-store only
HARMONY | Trueberry X Grape Cola Live Nectar | INDICA | *BUY ONE, GET ONE 50% OFF*
from Harmony Extracts
82.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Trueberry
Strain
$651 g
+1 more size
In-store only
KOALA BARS | Chocolate Turtle | HYBRID
from Koala Bars
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Chocoholic
Strain
$17each
In-store only
KOALA BARS | Key Lime Pie | HYBRID
from Koala Bars
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$17each
In-store only
KOALA BARS | Strawberry Cheesecake | HYBRID
from Koala Bars
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Kahuna
Strain
$17each
In-store only
KOALA BARS | Bourbon Pecan | HYBRID
from Koala Bars
100%
THC
0%
CBD
Bob Saget
Strain
$17each
In-store only
KOALA BARS | Cookies & Cream | HYBRID
from Koala Bars
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$17each
In-store only
Straight up Dark Chocolate
from Dixie Brands
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$22each
In-store only
THC infused Root Beer Elixir
from Dixie Brands
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
RIPPLE | Dissolvable | THC
from Stillwater Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$30each
In-store only
ALTUS | Tablets | SATIVA
from Altus
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$20each
In-store only
ALTUS | Tablets | 20:1 CBD
from Altus
10mg
THC
200mg
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$65each
In-store only
CANNAPUNCH | Blue Raspberry Sour | HYBRID
from CannaPunch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Blue Raspberry Snow Cone
Strain
$25each
In-store only
1234