joshsmoker57 on November 17, 2019

Great place but was not satisfied with my purchase yesterday. I got a qt of Ringo's Gift and it was packaged 9/25/19 and a qt of Moonrise packaged on 9/17/19 Both are very badly trimmed and taste terrible after a couple rips. Lost its flavor and way to dry. Pack a half a gram bowl and 3 lights and it's gone. Pretty dissatisfied after paying 85 and 95 a qt plus 20% tax on both its ridiculous.