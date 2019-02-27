jholton96
I had not had a good experience at a dispensary in mass and after a trip to Denver I thought I would never find that at home but this place does its best prices are high but hopefully that will change here soon enough!
Very easy and fast. But expensive
Awesome service and almost no wait - great experience.
Very clean Dispensary with friendly and knowledgeable staff! I'll definitely be back!
Everyone has always been very nice, online orders are filled quickly. Very clean and professional atmosphere without being tense. I’ll gladly pay a little more for this 😁
I placed an order online for pick-up! And when I arrived there were no long lines! No wait time! I was in and out in 5 minutes! The staff were very helpful! I definitely will be coming back!
Courteous staff and speedy service.
Thanks for visiting Gage and for leaving us a review!
Great location, lots of parking, very friendly, good flower. Will be back
Hello! Thanks for leaving us a review. It's so great to hear that you enjoyed your visit and your purchases. We hope to see you agian soon, and bring a friend!
Great place but was not satisfied with my purchase yesterday. I got a qt of Ringo's Gift and it was packaged 9/25/19 and a qt of Moonrise packaged on 9/17/19 Both are very badly trimmed and taste terrible after a couple rips. Lost its flavor and way to dry. Pack a half a gram bowl and 3 lights and it's gone. Pretty dissatisfied after paying 85 and 95 a qt plus 20% tax on both its ridiculous.
Hello. Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback with us. I'm so sorry to hear about your recent purchase. We're normally known for our exceptional products, and we regret that your recent purchase missed the mark. If you'd like to discuss this further, please contact us by email at info@gagecannabisco.com. We look forward to speaking with you and working toward earning back your business.
Great place would Recommend to anyone that ask me about a dispensary to go to
Hello! Thank you for visiting Gage. We hope to see you again soon.