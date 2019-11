Overall experience here was Terrible. I would not recommend anyone to spend there money here. Employee services were not good and there are much better dispensaries out there that I would rather shop with. This was my first and last time shopping there for sure.

Dispensary said:

Look guys I know that he is paying you an 8th of weed or cash to those who leave reviews from out of state or in state.. I have reported this and will continue to reply to these FAKE reviews... By the way all of the actions above is illegal... I'm sure this review is coming from Jordan along with the other 1stars that have also shown up within mins of each other... Jordan I'm sorry your experience isn't what you expected and that you were 86'd from our store. But When we found out that you were purchasing product from our store and other stores in the area that you were also banned from and reselling the product along with your illicit drugs on social media we had no other choice then to ban you from our store as well. We have also already reported this to the LCB ourselves. Thank you best of luck. Owner