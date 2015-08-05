Kosmic_Karma
The wife and I have been to this location many times, we love them and the staff! They are very knowledgeable and take their time to help you find what you want and need.
4.3
8 reviews
After shopping allover Longmont I found myself at loss when looking for quality and quantity for the price. by luck it seemed, I found headquarters. After my first purchase I never stop shopping. The staff alone makes the extra few minutes drive worth it. I highly recommend headquarters cannabis company!
One of my local go-tos. Mostly friendly (with a couple exceptions) and VERY knowledgeable. You are in and out in no time at all. Would like to see a few more baked edible options, but that's a small complaint.
The Budmasters are excellent, knowledgeable, and very friendly and helpful, whether purchasing on the medical or recreational side. I highly recommend going there!
I won't be coming back. Within a week they raised their prices of O pen cartridges fro 32 to 50 and I came home with a $40 eighth only to realize it was 11% thc. Seriously don't waste your money, it's too bad but I cant afford to shop local this these shananigans.
Friendly staff with consistently good product and selection.
the best all around and they have a excellent selection of buds and edibles! gotta check them out.
Awesome staff, really knew their shit! Nice place, good bud and concentrate selections