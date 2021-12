Hands down my favorite dispensary in okc 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 10/10 recommend!! I’ve NEVER left unhappy even on my worst day 💯 the staff is cool af & super helpful (so helpful that I’ve had to use the atm multiple times before leaving 😂😂 because the suggestions are so good I just can’t help but take them home 🙃) I’ve found some of my favorite bongs & pipes here as well as the best consistent deals.