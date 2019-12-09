39 products
New Extended Hours!
Valid 8/20/2019
Come join Mass Alternative as we extend our hours Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 8pm! We are also open Sunday 12pm to 5pm and closed every Monday.
Jolly Green Giant (25.4% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Jolly Green Giant
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Incredibles Strawberry Crunch Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$33.33each
+1 more size
In-store only
Dosipop #2 (21.7% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Punch (23.6% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Dosidos X Bully Kush (20.5% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Crasher #2 (26.1% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Cookies Live Resin (84.6% TAC)
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
81.9%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Brownie Scout Full Spectrum CO2 Oil (79.2% TAC)
from GTI
75.9%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Platinum Girl Scout Cookies
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Peppermint Kush Live Resin (92.9% TAC)
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
90.8%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Tangie Full Spectrum CO2 Oil (79.4% TAC)
from GTI
76.8%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
French King Full Spectrum CO2 Oil (80.5% TAC)
from GTI
77.2%
THC
0.2%
CBD
French King
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Otto 1:1 Full Spectrum CO2 Oil (81.2% TAC)
from GTI
37.9%
THC
38.6%
CBD
Otto
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Peyote Cookies Live Resin (86.2% TAC)
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
83%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Ayahuasca Purple Live Resin (82.6% TAC)
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
76.5%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Wedding Crasher #13 Shatter (91% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
86.9%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
MAC Kief (49.9% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
49.9%
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
CBD 2:1 Capsules
from Berkshire Roots
100mg
THC
64.2mg
CBD
$30pack of 20
In-store only
413 Dark Chocolate Bar
from Berkshire Roots
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$20pack of 10
In-store only
Incredibles Red Gummy Drops
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$33.33each
+1 more size
In-store only
Incredibles Sour Peach Gummy Drops
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$33.33pack of 20
In-store only
CBD 2:1 Tincture (450MG)
from Berkshire Roots
155mg
THC
302mg
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Tangerine Fruit Chews
from Berkshire Roots
5mg
THC
___
CBD
$33.33pack of 20
In-store only
Grape Chews
from Berkshire Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.3333333each
In-store only
Incredibles Sour Watermelon Gummy Drops
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$33.33each
+1 more size
In-store only
Incredibles Peanut Butter Buddha Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$33.33each
+1 more size
In-store only
Incredibles Bay State Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$33.33each
+1 more size
In-store only
Mixed Fruit Tarts
from Incredibles
89mg
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Ice Mints
from Incredibles
89mg
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
2:1 CBD Watermelon Fruit Chews
from Berkshire Roots
42mg
THC
85.8mg
CBD
$33.33each
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD 2:1 Tincture
from Berkshire Roots
76.52mg
THC
156.32mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Calm Tincture (Indica)
from Berkshire Roots
229.14mg
THC
4.42mg
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Uplift Tincture (Sativa)
from Berkshire Roots
227.86mg
THC
4.28mg
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Incredibles Mile High Mint Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$33.33each
+1 more size
In-store only
Star Punch (20.9% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
20.9%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
LA Beatnik #10 (17.3% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
17.3%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Tangcicle #3 (19.5% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Berry Chill (24% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$15each
In-store only
CBD 2:1 Soothing Stick
from Berkshire Roots
58.4mg
THC
128.2mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Sharpstone 4 Piece Grinder
from Sharpstone
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only