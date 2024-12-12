Last updated:
Weed deals
Flower
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
MSFTS DISPENSARY
Msfts Dispensary makes it easy to access the highest quality cannabis products at the best prices around . Our locations in Upstate, NY -California ,Colorado / Oregon are designed to take a high touch, concierge approach – providing the knowledge, expertise and support you need to make great product decisions. GUARANTEED BEST QUALITY AND BEST PRICES IN YOUR AREA! - REC/MED Know what you are looking for? CALL US NOW! WE DELIVER! WE DELIVER!WE DELIVER! WE DELIVER TO SCHNECTADY,ALBANY,TROY SURROUNDING AREAS!
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
License OCMRETL24-000079
Delivery
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
8am - 11:30pm
monday
8am - 11:30pm
tuesday
8am - 11:30pm
wednesday
8am - 11:30pm
thursday
8am - 11:30pm
friday
8am - 3am
saturday
8am - 3am
delivery Info
Today’s hours
Delivery estimate30 min - 60 minOrder minimum$50PaymentCash
Available until 11:30pm ET
Photos of MSFTS DISPENSARY
Promotions at MSFTS DISPENSARY
Updates from MSFTS DISPENSARY
0 Reviews of MSFTS DISPENSARY
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.