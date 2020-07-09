**PRODUCTS WITH NO "ADULT-USE” IN THE ITEM’S TITLE ARE FOR MEDICAL PATIENTS ONLY.** Nature’s ReLeaf started with four like-minded Michiganders. Four people with the same common goal: Improving people’s way of life by providing premium quality cannabis products. Our passion was born from the love of our family, our neighbors, our community and our fellow humans. Let’s face it, there seems to be hundreds of cannabis companies popping up every day. With such an increase it’s hard to find the right place for you, because of this we’ve made it our mission to give every patient the individual experience they deserve. We’re much more than just a cannabis company, we are a network of education and belonging. We are a place where people care, a place for comfort and solace in a fast-paced society. We know it is the people that matter most. Above all we know, ReLeaf is not a commodity, it’s a way of life. Our provisioning Center will start serving Adult Use and Recreational patients Saturday December 21st!