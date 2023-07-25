Nectar offers an array of medical cannabis products that are carefully selected to best serve Ohio’s patients. Our menus are curated to support the existing Ohio medical cannabis cultivators and processors that have been crafting quality medical cannabis products for Ohioans. We started in Oregon as a medical dispensary and quickly became the largest retail operator in the state Founded in 2014, Nectar began as a medical cannabis dispensary focusing on providing the best experience, selection and pricing for our patients. We have stood by that principal to become the largest vertical operator in Oregon with more than 40 retail locations. Nectar Medical Cannabis Dispensary locations in Ohio opened in 2023. With our years of operational experience and dedicated, patient-first Nectarines, we are here to provide the best level of care imaginable to qualified Ohioans. Euclid was our second of three Nectar Medical Marijuana Dispensaries in Ohio. Opened in May of 2023. We are excited to be serving the community of Ohio.