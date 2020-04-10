141 products
Spend $250 and get $50 off your next visit! (MEDICAL ONLY)
Valid 10/6/2019 – 4/17/2025
For every $250 you spend, receive $50 off your next visit. As long as your phone number is up-to-date in our system, the points will accumulate when you shop at Om! For our Medical guests only.
Make sure your phone number is updated in our system next time you come to Om.
*GG Special (Rec)
from Driven Grow
19.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$17.161 g
+1 more size
*Goo Berry Special (Rec)
from Driven Grow
15.22%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Gooberry
Strain
$17.161 g
+1 more size
*Pineapple Express Special (Rec)
from Driven Grow
18.7%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$17.161 g
+1 more size
Sugar Gems | Blue Raspberry
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
76.6mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$8.5each
Sugar Gems | Cherry
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
87mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$8.5each
Caramel | Peanut Butter (REC)
from Dream Edibles
16.6mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$4.29each
Caramel | Dulce De Leche (REC)
from Dream Edibles
23.3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$4.29each
Cocoa Crisp | Cereal Bites
from Magic Treats
188mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$14.15each
Fruit Treats | Cereal Bites
from Magic Treats
161mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$14.15each
Caramel | Dulce De Leche (MED)
from Dream Edibles
23.3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$4.72each
Caramel | Peanut Butter (MED)
from Dream Edibles
16.6mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$4.72each
Caramel | Sea Salt (MED)
from Dream Edibles
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$4.72each
Gummies | Strawberry (REC)
from Kushy Punch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$17.16each
Gummies | Watermelon (REC)
from Kushy Punch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$17.16each
Gummies | Strawberry (MED)
from Kushy Punch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$11.32each
Gummies | Watermelon (MED)
from Kushy Punch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$11.32each
Gummies | Strawberry Lemonade (MED)
from Kushy Punch
100mg
THC
1mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$11.32each
Gummies | CBD (MED)
from Kushy Punch
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
n/a
Strain
$11.32each
Gummies | CBD (REC)
from Kushy Punch
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
n/a
Strain
$17.16each
Gummies | Strawberry Lemonade (REC)
from Kushy Punch
100mg
THC
1mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$17.16each
In-store only
Bubba's Girl (Med)
from RedBud Roots
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba's Girl
Strain
$17.921 g
Elmer's Glue (Med)
from Trucenta
15.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Elmer's Glue
Strain
$17.921 g
+1 more size
CBD Hemp Ringo's Gift
from The Helping Friendly Hemp
0.3%
THC
10.57%
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$37.74⅛ oz
Duct Tape SHAKE (MED)
from Jartnick Consulting LLC
16.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$37.74⅛ oz
Duct Tape (Med)
from Jartnick
16.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$51.88⅛ oz
Tropicana Cookies
from RedBud Roots
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$17.921 g
Tru Blue (REC)
from Narvona
20%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Tru Blue
Strain
$18.871 g
+2 more sizes
Orange Turbo (REC)
from Narvona
16.6%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Orange Turbo
Strain
$18.871 g
+2 more sizes
K-Smorz (REC)
from Narvona
24.6%
THC
0.9%
CBD
K-Smorz
Strain
$18.871 g
+2 more sizes
Pucker (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
17.7%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$59.18⅛ oz
Cheesequake (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
15.4%
THC
___
CBD
$17.161 g
+1 more size
Sour OG (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
16.49%
THC
___
CBD
$59.19⅛ oz
The Helping Friendly CBD Hemp - Ringo's Gift (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
10.57%
CBD
High CBD
Strain
$36.92⅛ oz
The Helping Friendly CBD Hemp - Traverse Cherry (Rec)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
16.6%
CBD
$39.62⅛ oz
The Helping Friendly CBD Hemp - The Trophy Wife (Med)
from Unknown Brand
0.01%
THC
15.75%
CBD
High CBD
Strain
$37.74⅛ oz
Grease Monkey (Med)
from Trucenta
17.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$17.921 g
+1 more size
Jet-A (Med)
from Unknown Brand
23.26%
THC
___
CBD
$17.931 g
+1 more size
Orange Turbo (Med)
from Narvona
16.6%
THC
___
CBD
$18.871 g
+2 more sizes
Tru Blue (Med)
from Narvona
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Tur Blue
Strain
$18.871 g
+2 more sizes
K-Smorz (Med)
from Narvona
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
K-Smorz
Strain
$18.871 g
+2 more sizes
1234