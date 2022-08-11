There aren't many shops in this area that can offer this quality of flower and those that can aren't selling it this reasonably priced (I paid $90/half oz split between 2 strains) Roughly 30 or so strains, plus the usual concentrates, carts (I paid $40/g), and edibles, all reasonably priced as well. I wish the bud was displayed better as you really can't get a good look at any of it without having it brought off the shelf. This type of quality deserves to be shown off. I wish the menu here on Leafly was updated a bit more frequently as well. Other than that this place is an A+ dispensary that I would stronly recommend visiting before most of the other places in the area.