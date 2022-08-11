There aren't many shops in this area that can offer this quality of flower and those that can aren't selling it this reasonably priced (I paid $90/half oz split between 2 strains) Roughly 30 or so strains, plus the usual concentrates, carts (I paid $40/g), and edibles, all reasonably priced as well.
I wish the bud was displayed better as you really can't get a good look at any of it without having it brought off the shelf. This type of quality deserves to be shown off. I wish the menu here on Leafly was updated a bit more frequently as well. Other than that this place is an A+ dispensary that I would stronly recommend visiting before most of the other places in the area.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.