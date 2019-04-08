Thank You for your service! We are now offering 20% OFF TO ALL VETERANS AND ACTIVE SERVICE MEMBERS!
$4 Grams- Sundae Driver, Cherry Pie, Shiska-Berry, Poon-tang Pie $18 Eighths- (Purple Diesel, Purple Trainwreck, Harlequin x Purple Dragon) 10 types of Twax Joints for $10. 10% OFF PSU and OHSU students!
Buy ANY 2 .5G cartridges and get a free CO2 Company Universal Battery.
NOW OFFERING 15% OFF TO INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS **Must follow us to view our story/offers, show us the offer at checkout to receive discount!**
Want access to exclusive offers and product information? Make sure to add yourself to our mailing list the next time you come in! Or you can send us your name and email via Instagram messenger.
Get 10% off when you make a leafly review for us, just provide your username when you come in!
10% off for vet, military, and OHSU + PSU