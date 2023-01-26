Facility is great and budtender was very nice, but after being told my total price, I was a bit surprised. I didn’t think much of it, but something seemed off, so I calculated the price ($125 oz special, plus three gummies ($14, $15, and $18)). Total comes to $172, and tax was null because we had 10% off. I was charged $225, which is $53 more than it should have been. I’m sure it was an honest mistake, but check the bill before you pay.