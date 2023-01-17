Step into our eccentric Emporium, where nostalgia and aromas greet your senses. A place where no one’s rushing you out the door. Come stay awhile. Before you meet our visionaries and growers in the showroom, wander down memory lane in our one-of-a-kind lobby. The memorabilia brings you back to a time when buying cannabis was done in secret. Today, we legally offer a large selection of quality, tested, reliable cannabis products, at reasonable prices. We are not ashamed of the counter culture or the fight to legalize cannabis. We believe in every product in our shop. Whether for medical or recreational use, we stand with you.