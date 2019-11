Skywalker-LsC on October 28, 2019

Everyone at this location is super knowledgeable and incredibly helpful when I come in. I came in (for the second time in 3 days) an hour before closing on a Sunday and business was pretty quiet in there but both workers were ready and willing to help. We discussed many different strains to find the best option for me and I walked out with a great deal during your 13 Daze of Halloween Specials (different than your usual awesome daily specials). I appreciate a good Shop with a good selection and I will definitely be coming back for more. I've only been in Salem a week and this is definitely my new home go-to shop.