Tetra Cannabis
(503) 206-7559
Edible Mondays
Come in every Monday to enjoy 10% off all our solid edibles
Sunday Funday $79 OZ Specials
Get a full ounce of Purple Hindu Kush, Lemon Kush, Afghan Skunk, Black Cherry Soda, or Cannatsu from Fourganics for $79 after tax every Sunday while supplies last!
Top Shelf Tuesdays
Every Tuesday we have our top shelf flower on special. All our $12, & $15/g strains are 10% off.
Wellness Wednesdays
All Topicals and CBD heavy items are 10% off
Thirsty Thursdays
10% off all liquid edibles. includes all drinks and tinctures
Preroll Friday!
10% off all prerolls. Includes the Trout packs, Dip Sticks, and Palmejo cigars.
Shatter Saturdays
10% off all hash oils, vape pens, and FECO oil