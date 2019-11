Redpandastar on November 18, 2019

Budtenders are very knowledgeable and are great at helping you meet your needs. I have seizures and it can be very difficult finding the strains I need. Randy helped me find something similar to what I was looking for. I tried my Gorilla Goo when I got home and it was exactly what I needed. It relieved my pain but also gave me the energy needed to get through my day. I have not had one bad purchase since becoming a patient at the Dankery. I highly recommend!