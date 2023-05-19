Planning on swinging through the Midwest? Illinois has become a go-to legal destination for cannabis enthusiasts. The Land of Lincoln has become one of the fastest rising markets for cannabis since its legalization, tallying $1 billion in sales in its first year operating under its new laws.

By the conclusion of 2022, Illinois is expected to reach nearly 300 legalized cannabis stores and the state is currently developing grants and opportunities for its citizens to get into business.

Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in Illinois

Illinois officially became a marijuana-friendly state in 2020. Officially the 11th state to legalize under Gov. J.B. Pritzker, residents over 21 can visit licensed sellers in the state and purchase and possess 30 grams of cannabis flower. In comparison, concentrate is limited to 5 grams.

THC, which is found in edibles or tinctures, and leads to a cannabis high, can be possessed at a maximum of 500 milligrams. For visitors to the state, those numbers are cut in half. During your visit, marijuana use is limited to approved businesses or your home and private areas. Sadly, the capitol steps or Chicago’s Navy Pier are off-limits. However, statewide, there are plenty of shops that offer a variety of cannabis.

This Leafly List includes dispensaries in the Windy City, it’s capital of Springfield, Evanston, Bloomington, Marion, and additional locations throughout the historic state in the heart of the country.

MedMen

1132 Lake St. – Oak Park, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.6 star rating out of 312 dispensary reviews

MedMen, located in Chicago-neighboring Oak Park, offers a run of cannabis deals, including combo deals and, sometimes, even discounts to their custom apparel.

MedMen’s wide selection of premium cannabis is available for 24/7 orders, with only a brief closing window for the ordering system. In addition to a vast supply and daily sales, MedMen offers products that come recommended by their helpful staff.

MedMen features:

Extensive stock of luxury cannabis and CBD items

Easy 24/7 online ordering system

Edibles, flower, topicals available with quality customer service ratings

Nature’s Treatment of Illinois

735 W Main St – Galesburg, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.7 star rating out of 62 dispensary reviews

A favorite of the Quad City area, Nature’s Treatment of Illinois, has called Galesburg, IL home for three years. The store is one across seven different communities, serving 800 customers. With that type of experience, finding the cannabis needs to serve you best is as much of a breeze as your first exhale.

NTI-Galesburg offers high-quality concentrates, cartridges, and additional products that will keep customers returning.

Nature’s Treatment of Illinois features:

Daily happy hour specials from 1pm to 3pm

If you miss the daily happy hour, NTI continues the specials with a Happier Hours from 6 – 7 pm offering 10% off your total

If you are a medical and recreational customer, you can receive 15% off each recreational purchase

Curaleaf

1413 W. North Ave – Melrose Park, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.9 star rating out of 87 dispensary reviews

Curaleaf is the go-to, cash-only, adult-use marijuana shop in Melrose Park. A valid license is needed to peruse the collection of pre-rolls, flower, vape cartridges, edibles, and more. For the ease of each customer, Curaleaf updates their online menu so what is currently available for order is up-to-date.

Flanking the accurate product availability is an elite crew of budtenders trained to select the essential product you need.

Curaleaf features:

Competitive pricing and easy-to-use menu

Full range of accessories for recreational use

Edibles, flower, topicals and more.

Marbis dispensary in Springfield, IL

Maribis of Springfield

3025 Lindbergh Blvd – Springfield, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.6 star rating out of 16 dispensary reviews

Maribis’ Springfield location is a true standout with numerous locations across the state. Promoting each price with tax included, shoppers can purchase high-quality cannabis flowers, infused edibles, and high-potency concentrates for recreational use. Recently expanding their facilities, Maribis now has ATMs to help people pay with cash.

Along with the convenience of being a patron, Maribis of Springfield encourages customers to try different options through various specials on edible chocolates, gummies, and more.

Maribis of Springfield features:

In-store ATMs to streamline trips required for purchasing

Factors state taxes into prices to eliminate guessing games surrounding finals costs

Numerous specials and promotions allowing for shoppers to receive the best daily deal

HATH storefront in Addison, IL

HATCH

1433 W Fullerton Ave C – Addison, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5 star rating out of 2 dispensary reviews

HATCH’s appealing setting, reminiscent of a Ganga-adjacent coffee shop, gives a pleasant shopping experience complete with merch and accessories.

This Addison location is close to Chicago and offers notable strains and high-end brands like Verano, Crafts Premium Extracts, and Cresco. HATCH ensures customers can get a quick grab at sales with their weekly Wednesday deals and weekend sales.

HATCH features:

Weekly promotions on various items across different categories

Standing veterans discount of 10%

Ready for weekend fun? HATCH offers deals to jumpstart your free time with cannabis

Consume Cannabis Co. dispensary in Marion, IL

Consume Cannabis Co.

8195 Express Dr – Marion, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5 star rating out of 2 dispensary reviews

Consume Cannabis Co. in Marion, IL offers recreational and medical products that provide a better cannabis experience. Consume Cannabis Co. targets education, quality, and teamwork in its elevated purpose.

Beyond selling cannabis to customers, COnsume Cannabis Co. wants to ensure every person that walks into their doors understands the product they are about to purchase and how it impacts their body.

To ensure that process, Consume Cannabis Co. makes sure that the staff is up to date on all laws, new lines of product, and consumption methods. Consider shopping with Consume Cannabis Co., a guided experience.

Consume Cannabis Co. features:

Highly educated staff members that provide guided experience to purchasing products

The Consumers Club, which offers points that are redeemable for rewards and saving money

Know your cannabis classes for those interested in learning more about various options in the marketplace

The Happy Cannabis Company

4120 N Bell School Rd – Loves Park, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5 star rating out of 4 dispensary reviews

Happy Cannabis Company, the sister shop of the Mapleglen Care Center, is home to the highest quality of cannabis grown, produced, and sold in Illinois.

An experienced team from the cannabis industry is present daily to provide answers to any questions, enthusiastically confident about their practice. Happy Cannabis Company promotions include a permanent veteran discount.

One Leafly review of this dispensary says, “This is what a dispensary is supposed to be like.”

Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary

2740 W 75th St – Naperville, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.9 star rating out of 38 dispensary reviews

Are you in the market for concentrates, edibles, or pre-rolls? How about accessories for your recreational experiences? Naperville’s Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary is the place for you. Marketed as a “new kind of cannabis dispensary,” Sunnyside is created to be a friendly shop with high-quality products aimed to improve daily wellness.

Both cash and debit cards are accepted at the cannabis location, and if you need to pop up at an ATM, there is one of those present. To top it off, Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary is open every day.

Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary features:

Customers highlight a “fantastic” customer experience, accented by knowledgeable staff members

Wide variety of products for the high-end consumer

Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary’s menu updates in real-time to keep customers knowledgeable of what is available

Beyond/Hello dispensary in Bloomington, IL

BEYOND/HELLO

1515 N Veterans Pkwy – Bloomington, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.9 star rating out of 64 dispensary reviews

BEYOND/HELLO is there for nearby higher education students to take a recreational study break. Tucked between two universities, BEYOND/HELLO opened its doors in January 2021 and has remained a constant every day since between the hours of 9 am and 8 pm.

Customers encounter high-quality flower, extracts, edibles, vapes, topicals, tinctures, sublingual, and merchandise inside the aesthetically-pleasing store.

Not a college student? Not an issue. All adults can shop at the location if they are at least 21 years old. Also, if you happen to be a medical marijuana patient, you too have access to the store during regular business hours.

BEYOND/HELLO features:

Online ordering for in-store pick up and free parking

One of the widest variety of products available in the state, including nearly all grower processors and vendors

Discounts available for out-of-state medical patients

Windy City Cannabis

125 S Western Ave – Carpentersville, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.9 star rating out of 4 dispensary reviews

Clients have access to topicals, flower, pre-rolls, and other items. Windy City Cannabis in Carpentersville provides a knowledgeable staff that makes sure the right goods are discovered.

To ensure the correct products, Carpentersville’s Windy City Cannabis utilizes a highly skilled crew. Windy City Cannabis accepts walk-in appointments and they also have a membership service to help you stay up to date on the latest bargains.

Windy City Cannabis features:

Subscription service that allows details about new products and subscriber-only sales

Various sales allowing customers to continuously save money

Easy online pre-ordering system

Highest-rated medical dispensaries in Illinois

Illinois has been home to cannabis dispensaries for nearly a decade, having become the 20th state to permit the use of cannabis for medical purposes. While recreational marijuana will be legal in Illinois in 2020, medical marijuana has been allowed since August 2013.

Following the legalization of recreational marijuana, new dispensaries arose that sold medical marijuana. However, there are still medical marijuana dispensaries.

Examine the list of Illinois medical dispensaries below for your convenience.

EarthMed dispensary in Addison, IL

EarthMed

852 South Westgate St. – Addison, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.6 star rating out of 820 dispensary reviews

EarthMed strives to be the industry leader when it comes to compassionate care. The dispensary aims to provide a safe and legal path while also practicing community outreach and education in route to natural treatments.

A complete cannabis product line-up is available at EarthMed, including concentrates, cartridges, and tinctures. Smoking accessories are also available – making EarthMed a one-stop-shop.

EarthMed features:

Patient care team focused on alleviating pain

Education on products that they sell

A range of products to adequately treat any patient the EarthMed team inquires

The Dispensary in Fulton, IL

The Dispensary

1801 16th Ave – Fulton, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.9 star rating out of 226 dispensary reviews

Established in late 2014, The Dispensary provides high-quality cannabis medicine to assist people suffering from persistent pain. This Fulton, IL facility is a comforting space where consultations on conditions, specific topics, and more are explored.

In addition, The Dispensary is open to feedback on how to serve their population better. The Dispensary scours the state and country finding the best quality cannabis while being considerate of their patient’s pockets while developing elite gummy edibles, cannabis oils, and more for their patrons. That effort results in collaborations with cultivators that equally care about the conditions of patients.

The Dispensary features:

An enormous line of products including live resin, wax, patches, and high CBD products to registered patients

An online menu giving current medications and pricing information

Hands on approach and care toward healing patients

Verilife

1335 Lakeside Dr. Unit 4 – Romeoville, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.7 star rating out of 294 dispensary reviews

Verilife’s Romeoville location is a medical-only institution with the mission of helping patients recover, feel, and live better. This location sells well-known cannabis in the form of flower, tinctures, and vapes.

The Romeoville dispensary has been open every day since 2015 and accepts both reservations and walk-in appointments to help you choose the right cannabis product for your needs.

Verilife features:

Discounts for senior citizens, military, and new medical patients

Expanded medical menu, in addition to access to recreational cannabis

Access to expert staff members to properly guide customers to their needs

Zen Leaf

1804 Maple Ave – Evanston, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.5 star rating out of 253 dispensary reviews

Zen Leaf’s Evanston location is adjacent to Northwestern University’s historic campus and offers a diverse assortment of premium cannabis. With changing promotions and discounts, patients may save money on flower, edibles, extracts, and more.

Zen Leaf, located at 1804 Maple Ave, is open seven days a week, with the exception of Sunday, when it closes at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

Zen Leaf features:

Senior discount 365 days a year

Review of exceptional customer service

Cannabis in multiple forms and Indica, Sativa and hybrid strains

The Herbal Care Center dispensary in Chicago, IL

The Herbal Care Center

1301 S. Western – Chicago, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.9 star rating out of 8 dispensary reviews

The Herbal Care Center, often known as THC Center, is located near the Chicago Medical District and has long treated medical cannabis patients in the city.

One positive review of the Herbal Care Center says the following, “I love this place, the people are so nice and very helpful. You walk in and it feels like you are walking into a friends home because they make you feel so welcome! I would recommend this place to anyone and they are pet friendly! ♥️♥️”

Windy City Cannabis

719 W Union Ave – Litchfield, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.8 star rating out of 141 dispensary reviews

Windy City Cannabis in Litchfield has a competent team that ensures the right cannabis items are found by everyone who visits this location. To ensure a great experience, Litchfield’s Windy City Cannabis employs a highly-knowledgeable staff to help guests.

Walk-in appointments are accepted and they also provide a subscription service to stay up to date on deals. Topicals, flower, pre-rolls, and other products are available at this location.

Windy City Cannabis features:

Open daily to provide access to marijuana when needed

Live-updating online menu detailing what is currently available in stock

Windy City Cannabis employees receive specialized marijuana training with employment

Curaleaf

9930 190th St Unit H – Mokena, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.9 star rating out of 256 dispensary reviews

Curaleaf is located in a southwest suburb of Chicago named Mokena. You will need a valid Illinois medical marijuana card to enter, allowing access to their stock of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, and more.

One Leafly verified shopper says, “Always an amazing experience!! The BudTenders are exceptional!!! They are incredibly educated and assure all patients leave feeling comfortable with their medication plan. Highly recommended!!”

Columbia Care Illinois dispensary in Chicago, IL

Columbia Care Illinois

4758 N. Milwaukee – Chicago, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.9 star rating out of 256 dispensary reviews

The North Side site of Columbia Care Illinois supplies a variety of medical-grade items to registered cannabis patients. Each item is made from natural ingredients and is designed to help patients with a variety of symptoms. Some of the products on the market can help you relax, while others can help you get more energy.

Columbia Care has a friendly staff that can help you get the best product for your needs. Columbia Care also runs specials on a regular basis to keep prices low for its consumers.

Columbia Care features:

Products crafted for specific medical conditions

Selection specifically crafted to for medical patients

Medical patient loyalty program to provide rewards for customer loyalty in both instore and online shopping

Enlightened

2015 E Euclid Ave – Mount Prospect, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.6 star rating out of 67 dispensary reviews

Enlightened advertises itself as a dispensary that sells cannabis to the general public. Their mission is to bring together “life lovers” from “all walks of life.” “Enlightened minds” is a trait shared by all of them.

Enlightened was created to help people make educated decisions about their cannabis journeys and futures. Enlightened carries books to continue patient education in addition to a long product line that includes pre-rolls, edibles, and flower.

Enlightened features:

In-person and phone appointments to find a patient’s need

Assistance with patient registration

Customers promote a stunning display and the variety of the available options

Nature’s Care Company

975 Rohlwing Rd – Rolling Meadows, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.7 star rating out of 136 dispensary reviews

Nature’s Caring Company’s three points of service and care for the community extend beyond its West Loop site to Rolling Meadows, IL – where they treat patients with natural treatments that existed before contemporary pharmaceuticals were developed.

The Rolling Meadows site is also open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.



Nature’s Care Company features:

Dedicated staff members aiming to elevate quality of life

Impeccable selection of natural aids for wellness

Budtenders trained to accurately pick natural remedies to medical issues

Honorable dispensary mentions in Illinois

HATCH

1433 W Fullerton Ave C – Addison, IL

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.5 star rating out of 31 dispensary reviews

With a batch of products including Nature’s Grace, High Supply, Revolution, and Cresco, HATCH is sure to have something for everyone.

The Addison location serves as the medical-only branch for the brand and offers a supportive staff to work through any questions. Located on West Fullerton Ave, HATCH closes shop on Thursday. Pay attention to their hours to ensure that you make it to the shop on time since operating hours vary by day.

Selection criteria for highly-rated dispensaries in Illinois 2022

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Illinois, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in Illinois during 2022. This list also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.