Americans spend $5.4 billion on St. Patrick's Day. And that's before the green. (Mica Chu/Leafly)

Bye-bye, Dry January.

Millions of weed smokers say adios to winter’s worst with a breathtaking selection of lucky green across the USA and Canada this St. Patrick’s Day.

Legalization in over 20 states offers ever more affordable alternatives to booze. The California outdoor is perfectly cured. Your favorite musician has a new strain. Maryland has Cookies brand Cinnamon Milk. Even Texas has THCA Pink Certz.

This hand-picked selection includes fresh flowers, rosin chocolates, and infused ‘dogwalkers’—small joints perfect for party-hopping. Just make sure you go easy if you’re cross-fading.

Related How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

California St. Patrick’s Day strains and edibles picks

Original Glue by various, including by Down Om Farms

Original Glue. (Photo by La Osa, courtesy of Down Om)

It’s rare to encounter extremely potent cannabis with a faceted, enjoyable high that doesn’t transform you into a zombie halfway through the blunt.

This real, original cut of GG4 (Gorilla Glue #4) grown in living soil by Down Om Farms (available through Farm Cut) is a perfect flower. The potency is rivaled only by the deeply relaxing and joyful experience of its high.

Heavy on the gas, cream, and chocolate, the nose alone is intoxicating. A single poof coats your mouth in a layer of syrupy terps. The first time I smoked it, I was so high I thought I had also eaten a 25mg edible at some point.

Turns out, I had only snapped a single bowl, and this flower is that good.—Lindsay MaHarry

Point Breeze by Khalifa Kush

Point Breeze. (Courtesy Khalifa Kush)

Wiz Khalifa adds a 5th strain to his Khalifa Kush lineup—Point Breeze. That’s Khalifa Kush x Gastro Pop for a potent mix of OG Kush fuel and grape gas. Wiz dropped it at Stiiizy March 7, and it’ll make its way across the US next. (CA, coming to AZ, NV, OR, MD, FL, PA, MA)

4 Directions by Emerald Spirit Botanicals

Four Directions. (Jackie Bryant)

Four Directions from Mendocino’s Emerald Spirit Botanicals is yet another Farm Cut masterpiece—because real ones know flower should be untamed. A cross of Pink Boost Goddess (five-time CA State Fair Gold Medalist, 2024 Golden Bear winner) and Harmony Rose (Emerald Cup champ), this strain is a symphony of cannabinoids: THC, CBD, THCV, and CBDV wrapped in 4.2%+ terps. Myrcene brings lush berry sweetness, β-Ocimene adds a citrusy snap, and terpinolene laces in an herbaceous, floral funk. Sun-grown in well-tended soil, jarred fresh with the loosest of trims, Four Directions is as nature intended—pure, potent, and ridiculously flavorful.—Jackie Bryant

Wavvy by Wavves

Wavvy art from Wavves. (Courtesy Wavves)

Beach weather arrives in your ears and lungs with garage rocker Wavves of LA’s launch of Wavvy Supply Co. Wavves has “mini-donuts” containing hash, and Wavvy minis in dispensaries. Blast the new Wavves track “So Long” and make your winter cares a distant memory.

Zours by Hall of Flame

Fresh off Zalympix contest win for “Most Unique”—this mix of Z and Sour D is lighting up people’s senses then knocking them on their asses. This strain gained a lot of love in 2024 with the exotics crowd, and it would seem that Sweet and Sour weed is definitely on the menu for 2025. —Matt Jackson

See also: Fig Farms Duffy’s 14-gram smalls; Raw Garden’s new ‘Sprout’ all-in-one; Rove Ice Packs and Diamond Series vapes.

St. Patrick’s Day Affiliate partner pick CANN Ginger Lemongrass $66 Recommended product A staple of our St. Patrick’s Days, CANN’s delicately dosed 2 mg THC and 4 mg CBD really pairs well with picnics and garden parties. Skip the hangovers with this microdosed seltzer that’ll make the drunks less annoying. They use 100% agave nectar, fresh ginger, and high-quality THC and CBD distillate. One CANN equals a glass of wine, and it has just 35 calories. Available nationwide. shop CANN seltzer – $66

Arizona

Zpectrum by Alien Labs

Get this new RS-11 x Z #22 cross in Arizona and puff on the toughest stuff in the market. Shop Alien Labs in Arizona.

Sluggers infused prerolls + Curaleaf

California’s infused joint-maker, Hit Sluggers, are selling quickly in their new market of Arizona via a collaboration with Flow Distro and Curaleaf. Sluggers knock their potent joints out of the park with fire flower that is hand-trimmed, ground, packed, hand-painted with rosin, and hand-rolled in keef. These ‘dogwalker-sized’ joints test around 50% THC and come in artfully designed packaging with collectible cards. Shop Sluggers in Arizona.

Illinois

Garlic Butter by Revolution

Why only drink your green when you can also smoke it? This St. Patty’s Day, the Garlic Butter strain goes along with corned beef and mashed potatoes. This cross between GMO and Fortune Cookie is perfect for wanting to feel focused, uplifted, and happy! The smell is buttery, with a cheesy hint to complement the aroma. The buds are light green (leprechauns love it) and have subtle hints of orange hairs. Before sitting down for an Irish dinner or hitting the town, smoking your greens can bring the best luck with quality bud.—Hannah Vyosky

See also: Rythm Blue Zashimi; Northern Heights Strawberry Gary; DNA Genetics Sharksbreath 2.0

New York

Soft Power Sweets live rosin flower chocolate

(Courtesy Soft Power Sweets)

Four-leaf clover? In New York, it’s more like 10 leaves. Soft Power Sweets’ new chocolate bars take the shape of flowers (or clovers, depending how you look at it). Each petal contains a single dose of live rosin-infused, vegan milk chocolate. For the marathon that is St. Patrick’s Day, we recommend the “Pick Me Up” sativa-based option. Each petal has 5 mg THC and 2.5 mg CBD in chocolate made with almond milk instead of animal products. Even if you don’t find the pot of gold, you can still feel like you’re over the rainbow. —Amelia Williams

Love Jones by Method Man’s TICAL

Love Jones. (Courtesy TICAL)

Finally, something resembling West Coast Weed. Method Man—an artist who needs no introduction. Love Jones—a symphonic harmony of White Runtz, Jet Fuel Gelato, Horchata, and Grape Gas #10. TICAL—an iconic album and now brand created by Method Man. TICAL in New York comes from ADK Hemp Co, who describe their growing facility as indoor, with help from the sun. Keep a tissue handy because Love Jones has stick, plus you’ll probably stick to the couch. It oozes those classic Runtz and Gelato terps, with a grape and cinnamon twist.—A.W.

See also: Gron 100mg THC Phantom Lychee Limeade Pearls

Canada

Quebec Gold

Almost mythical in its elusiveness, Quebec Gold is the blurry sasquatch photo of cannabis cultivars. Consequently, it’s often duped thanks to its legendary reputation and gold-standard genetics from Canada’s cannabis hall of fame, including M-39, the problem child of Northern Lights #5 and Skunk #1, and Freezeland, a canon legacy market favourite in northern Quebec. Quebec Gold is a sativa-leaning party strain with zero social anxiety. It’s lemon-heavy but has an exceptionally complex tropical flavour profile of pineapple, mango, and pine. Perfect for potheads partying with drunk friends, you can keep the conversations flowing and satisfy any dry mouth with whatever green drinks are on deck! —Amanda Breeze

Michigan

Quad-infused rolls by Jeeter

Jeeter quads have hash and flavor 4 ways. (Courtesy Jeeter)

America’s top-selling infused joint brand, Jeeter, have introduced “quad” rolls this March—a joint with four layers of hash and flavor in it. Specifically, THCA liquid diamonds, terpenes, kief, and now rosin. The rosin adds a “smoother, more full-spectrum effect.” These things pack a punch at over 40% THC, so one puff can be enough. (Also in CA and AZ)

See also: Doja Pak Permanent Marker at King of Budz; Clout King Wagyu at JARS Cannabis

Here are a few more quick picks from six states.

Florida S. Patrick’s Day picks

Root Beer Sherb by GrowHealthy; a Florida exclusive.

Ridgeline LANTZ 90-micron hash from Cookies at Cookies Miami

Live Rosin X Bites Blackberry Lemon at Curaleaf Orlando

Maryland

Fade Co OZK at Nirvana Cannabis Baltimore

Cookies Cinnamon Milk at Greenlight Therapeutics

More brand Hash Burger at Ritual

Missouri

Compound Genetics Glitter Bomb. Indica hybrid. (David Downs/Leafly)

Vivid brand Pure Michigan at Releaf Resources

Local brand RS-11 at From the Earth

Royal Cannabis brand Glitter Bomb at Fresh Green

New Jersey

Rythm L’Orange at Treeotics dispensary

Niche brand Oishi III at URB’N Dispensary

Clade9 brand J1 at Zen Leaf

Texas

Texas is awash in THCA flower to enhance your St. Patty’s Day. Try out these picks.

Kache brand Papaya Cake at Kache

Texas Hill Country brand Italian Ice at Texas Hill Country

Greune Botanicals Pink Certz at Greune Botanicals

Colorado

Final Boss. (Courtesy Green Dot Labs)

Lastly, Green Dot Labs brand Final Boss (Cherry Pot Pie x F.A.F.O.). King of Green Dot’s gas-heavy lineages, including OG Kush, Chem, GMO, Sour Diesel, and Cherry Pie.

Rare Dankness Commerce City Kush at Social Cannabis

Wana Brand Fast Asleep Dream Berry at JARS Cannabis

And there are your St. Patrick’s Day picks. Get out there and make your own luck.