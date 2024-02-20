Leafly Buzz: 13 top cannabis strains rated for February 2024

Welcome to Leafly Buzz for February. We got your monthly bouquet of West Coast fire flower. But we’re changing up the format here in year 3 of the Buzz. You gotta keep it fresh. You gotta keep it moving.

Let’s go.

Data Grinder

Strains are like celebrities. One minute you’re in, the next you are out. Here are four flowers on the move in February:

Grand Daddy Purple —⬆️ 5.1%. The grape-tasting classic taps nostalgia fans.

—⬆️ 5.1%. The grape-tasting classic taps nostalgia fans. Super Runtz —⬆️ 14.5%. A Runtz variety stays winning into 2024.

—⬆️ 14.5%. A Runtz variety stays winning into 2024. Zoap —⬆️ 6.4%. Readers chose to add Zoap to our Top 12 hot strains to smoke in 2024.

—⬆️ 6.4%. Readers chose to add Zoap to our Top 12 in 2024. GastroPop —⬆️ 29.8%. Compound Genetics’ royalty strain finds new fans.

New in the Leafly Strain database

The top 50 growers could release 20 strains this year and we would have 1,000 new varietals to try, easy. I guess that means no days off. Fresh in the database: a Jack Herer for 2024; and new-new from Umami Seed Company and Seed Junky Genetics.

Picks of the dispensaries

We are seeing some fabulous flower on shelves in California this winter—just smokin’ hot remixes of the latest and greatest. Zoap has escaped into the wild. RS-11’s next wave is here.

Fresh in stores

Best-selling top-shelf

Dig down deep this February for some change to splurge on some life-changing ganja. See our tasting notes on fresh stuff from Wonderbrett and Ridgeline Farms.

Best-sellers—Value buys

Winter is a fabulous time to scoop up amazing 2023 outdoor full-sun that’s perfectly cured, affordable, and hype. We’re talking Mule Fuel. Indoor keeps crushing this winter with a classic: Paris OG.

High Note

Smoke the perfect cultivar for the new Bob Marley biopic “One Love.”

And that’s the newer, tighter, chunkier, more modular Leafly Buzz. Hope you liked it! Let us know in the comments below.