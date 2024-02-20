Strains & products

Leafly Buzz: 13 top cannabis strains rated for February 2024

Published on February 20, 2024
Welcome to Leafly Buzz for February. We got your monthly bouquet of West Coast fire flower. But we’re changing up the format here in year 3 of the Buzz. You gotta keep it fresh. You gotta keep it moving.

Let’s go.

Data Grinder

Strains are like celebrities. One minute you’re in, the next you are out. Here are four flowers on the move in February:

  • Grand Daddy Purple—⬆️ 5.1%. The grape-tasting classic taps nostalgia fans.
  • Super Runtz—⬆️ 14.5%. A Runtz variety stays winning into 2024.
  • Zoap—⬆️ 6.4%. Readers chose to add Zoap to our Top 12 hot strains to smoke in 2024.
  • GastroPop—⬆️ 29.8%. Compound Genetics’ royalty strain finds new fans.
New in the Leafly Strain database

The top 50 growers could release 20 strains this year and we would have 1,000 new varietals to try, easy. I guess that means no days off. Fresh in the database: a Jack Herer for 2024; and new-new from Umami Seed Company and Seed Junky Genetics.

Jack Fruit—A Golden State, CA, winter 2024 image
Jack Fruit—A Golden State, CA, winter 2024
Bath House—Sense Cannabis, CA, winter 2024 image
Bath House—Sense Cannabis, CA, winter 2024
Permanent Paradize—Seed Junky Genetics, CA, winter 2023 image
Permanent Paradize—Seed Junky Genetics, CA, winter 2023
Tropical Burst—Seed Junky Genetics, CA, winter 2023 image
Tropical Burst—Seed Junky Genetics, CA, winter 2023
Picks of the dispensaries

We are seeing some fabulous flower on shelves in California this winter—just smokin’ hot remixes of the latest and greatest. Zoap has escaped into the wild. RS-11’s next wave is here.

Fresh in stores

Sticky Genes #23—Wood Wide Farms, CA, winter 2024 image
Sticky Genes #23—Wood Wide Farms, CA, winter 2024
Cap Junky x Permanent Marker—Seven Leaves, CA, winter 2024 image
Cap Junky x Permanent Marker—Seven Leaves, CA, winter 2024
The Keeper—Wizard Treez, CA, winter 2023 image
The Keeper—Wizard Treez, CA, winter 2023
Dark Web—Alien Labs, CA, winter 2024 image
Dark Web—Alien Labs, CA, winter 2024
Best-selling top-shelf

Dig down deep this February for some change to splurge on some life-changing ganja. See our tasting notes on fresh stuff from Wonderbrett and Ridgeline Farms.

OZ Kush—Wonderbrett, CA, winter 2024 image
OZ Kush—Wonderbrett, CA, winter 2024
Ridgeline LANTZ—Ridgeline Farms, CA, winter 2024 image
Ridgeline LANTZ—Ridgeline Farms, CA, winter 2024
Best-sellers—Value buys

Winter is a fabulous time to scoop up amazing 2023 outdoor full-sun that’s perfectly cured, affordable, and hype. We’re talking Mule Fuel. Indoor keeps crushing this winter with a classic: Paris OG.

Mule Fuel—Alpenglow Farms, CA, winter 2024 image
Mule Fuel—Alpenglow Farms, CA, winter 2024
Paris OG—HOTBOX, CA, winter 2024 image
Paris OG—HOTBOX, CA, winter 2024

High Note

Smoke the perfect cultivar for the new Bob Marley biopic “One Love.”

Lamb's Bread—Happy Trails, CA, winter 2024 image
Lamb’s Bread—Happy Trails, CA, winter 2024

And that’s the newer, tighter, chunkier, more modular Leafly Buzz. Hope you liked it! Let us know in the comments below.

About Leafly Buzz

So good they steal it—the popular, monthly strain review roundup Leafly Buzz is in its third year. We report independently on the connoisseur cannabis conversation, focusing on strains and branded flower of the US West. Reporting includes:

  • review samples
  • dispensary shopping
  • grow visits
  • events
  • Leafly search data
  • staff and reader tips, and more

David Downs
David Downs
Leafly Senior Editor David Downs is the former Cannabis Editor of the San Francisco Chronicle. He's appeared on The Today Show, and written for Scientific American, The New York Times, WIRED, Rolling Stone, The Onion A/V Club, High Times, and many more outlets. He is a 2023 judge for The Emerald Cup, and has covered weed since 2009.
View David Downs's articles

