Strains & products 7 weed strains to celebrate Pride Adam PallayJune 24, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint (Elroi/AdobeStock)

This year, Pride is going to look a little different. Instead of enjoying and participating in a big parade, the global pandemic has forced us to self-isolate. The cancellation of large get-togethers will keep people safe, but it still hurts to see them go. I’m not sure what the celebration of Pride is going to look like in 2020, but I am sure of one thing—a celebration is needed.

Pride is about celebrating being a part of the amazing LGBTQIA+ community. For allies, it is about supporting and celebrating the amazing people in your life in that community, and that spirit can never be canceled! We just need to be a little creative in how we celebrate this year.

So whether inside, outside with a small group of friends, or online, here are a few cannabis strains to help you celebrate all the colors of the rainbow.

Rainbow Kush

In many ways, Rainbow Kush is the perfect example of cannabis today. It’s beautiful and offers balanced effects. The profile is dominated by some of the most common terpenes: myrcene, caryophyllene, and pinene, producing a sensation that is both relaxing and euphoric.

If you’re already tired, Rainbow Kush can help you get settled in on the couch without immediately putting you to sleep. And if you need to get stuff done, this strain can calm your mind and help curb stress. It earns its name because it displays a wide variety of vivid colors in the final stages of flowering, and it’s a perfect starting point for this list!

Red Headed Stranger

Red Headed Stranger was a Dope Cup Winner in the state of Washington a few years back, and the award was well deserved. What a wonderful, uplifting strain. Named after Willy Nelson’s 1975 album, RHS is a cross between the speedy Tom Hill’s Haze and the relaxing Willy’s Wonder.

It definitely inherits more of the haze characteristics, with a ton of spice and herbal notes in the flavor profile, and effects that are focused and can provide a creative jolt.

Orange Kush

I was lucky enough to find a fresh pressing of Orange Kush hash a few weeks ago, and finding it made my day. OG Kush crosses are a wonderful thing—what I enjoy most about them are the body relaxation and uplifting mood they provide.

Orange Kush is the perfect strain for relaxing and having a good time with others. Whether hanging with friends at home or playing games over Zoom, this is definitely one that will keep the laughs rolling.

Honey Bananas

Turns out there aren’t many strains with “yellow” in the name for our cannabis rainbow, but we’re gonna roll with this one anyway.

A cross between Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo, Honey Bananas gets its name for being as sticky as honey and for a sweet earthiness reminiscent of bananas. Its terpene profile produces kushy effects, offering a nice body buzz and a cerebral euphoria. It’s a perfect strain for winding down at the end of the day.

Sign up for more Leafly news Thank you for subscribing! By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.

Green Queen

Green Queen is like a cup of coffee that was infused with CBD—a cross between two speedy sativas, Green Crack and Space Queen, this strain offers tons of energy without anxiety. Consume this strain when you need to get stuff done.

It’ll keep your body feeling good and provide a euphoric boost to make life sparkle a little brighter. It’s also great for activities, like a stroll through the park or a night on the town. This is definitely not a strain if discretion is important—it is so loud, you can basically hear it screaming “YAAAAASSSSS QUEEN!!!” from three blocks away.

Blue Cookies

A cross between Blueberry and GSC, Blue Cookies is known for hitting like a ton of bricks. Both very tasty and very potent, I have yet to see someone smell it and not immediately smile. Lacking a lot of sharpness often associated with Kush strains, Blue Cookies provides a bouquet of smooth earthiness mixed with a deep berry sweetness.

Inexperienced consumers will want to take it slow with this one, as it can be overwhelming. However, if getting glued to your sofa is the plan, even an experienced smoker might be surprised at how little it will take to get there. Pro tip: Keep snacks within arms reach!

Purple Trainwreck

Like many purple strains before it, Purple Trainwreck offers a nice sense of relaxation. This is also one of the prettier flowers on the market—its vibrant camouflage pattern of magenta and bright green will draw you in, and its luscious aroma of citrus and lavender will keep you there. This is definitely some flower you’ll appreciate while breaking it down.

In terms of effects, Purple Trainwreck will take the edge off and leave you like a leaf in the wind. This is one of my go-to strains for long afternoons of yard games or frisbee golfing.