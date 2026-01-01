Best weed dispensaries in San Fernando, California with authentic reviews
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- REC
1. Buds R Us - DeliveryDeliveryClosed until 8am PT
I’ve been buying from these guys since I moved to Castaic. The quality product and service I get is unmatched. They give you a call right away whenever you order something out of stock and give you options for replacements. Sometimes they hook you up with something extra free of charge. Sometimes they mess up on your order, but as soon as you give them a call and let them know what happened they’re resolving the issue right away. Delivery takes a little long sometimes, but I expect it being in Castaic. Have bought product from these guys since I moved here and will continue to buy product from these guys as long as I’m here. Highly recommend these guys to anyone searching for a quality delivery service for some free top. Stay lifted my friendsread full review
- REC
8. THE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup10.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & REC
11. MMD - HollywoodPickup14.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Excellent dispensary. Very professionally run, consistent customer experience makes it pleasant coming here. The budtenders were patient and created a no-pressure experience, and their prices are super competitive! The shop is clean, organized, and has a great selection. I always look forward to my visits here. Best place in LA 100% Do you work with USDT?read full review
- MED & REC
13. Cornerstone Wellness15.7 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
Great environment, everyone who worked there was so kind and seemed to genuinely enjoy their job. The doorman was friendly and told me exactly what to expect as a first time customer. The budtender who assisted me, Marcus, took the time to listen to my needs and educated me on the products I was interested in— not only on the effects, but differences in ingredients and how the were made. He made recommendations in every price range, he stepped away to let me browse the store alone and happily stepped in when I had any questions. From overhearing other conversations, all the budtenders seemed extremely knowledgeable and all had meaningful conversations with customers— not just sales pitches. It was refreshing and I will be back!read full review
- MED & REC
20. Green Earth Collective - Highland ParkDeliveryPickup17.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & REC
28. MMD - Marina Del Rey1 dealDeliveryPickup20.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- MED & REC
29. Cannabliss - Delivery5 dealsDeliveryClosed until 10am PT
I am a long-time client and this review is way overdue. These guys are AMAZING. Great service and products. The people tending the phones are always so kind and excited to help. You can ask them for tips, etc and they will give great info. Moreover, my drivers are usually William or Red - these guys are amazing. Kind, courteous, and personable. I once hurt my knee and on my next delivery Red asked me how my knee is. William and I talk about family and dogs. Always such a pleasure. Oh and dare I mention the flower here is superb! They have a ton of options with information so we don’t have to go searching. The prices are great and they have really nice deals! 10/10 highly recommend!!! You can get whatever you need from Cannabliss, undoubtedly!read full review
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