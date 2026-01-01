Drive-thru dispensaries in Three Oaks, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 131
Sponsored Dispensaries
- REC
7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
All Dispensary results
- REC
1. Phix MI38.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- MED
6. Pure Ohio Wellness - Dayton185.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I love this dispensary! The staff are always very friendly and smiling. One of the best things about POW (both locations) is their daily sales (Flower for $15 and up) and their drive-thru. So convenient, I just place my order online and then go to the drive-thru and pick it up. I've rarely waited more than 5 minutes or so for the attendant to come to my car. Oh, I need to mention that the online menu is super easy to use! Pure Ohio Wellness has a low priced house band named "Locally Grown". In my opinion, those strains are just as good as any name brand. I always get so excited when new strains come along!read full review
- MED
8. The Grove - Center Line (Med)Pickup189.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
10. CERTIFIED Dispensary - Springfield193.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Certified company does a very great job with customer service/ care for their customers. Their buildings are always sweet with artwork, colorful designs, awesome they remodel, old restaurants. And the quality of their house flower is spot on for the Ohio market, great strains, good prices & deals. Budtenders know there flower and can help. Come back againread full review
- MED & REC
11. Shangri-La - Monroe SuperStore (Warren)2 deals202.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- MED
13. Greenlight - Marengo219.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & REC
23. CODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins347.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & REC
25. Shangri-La Columbia Superstore2 dealsPickup357.1 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
- MED & REC
27. Shangri-La - Columbia South2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins361.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I've been here several times and now I don't go anywhere else. The staff has been so kind and knowledgeable. Immediately upon entering I felt comfortable. They never make me feel as though I'm asking too many questions even though I have many each time I come in! Did I mention their selection?! They have so much! I will definitely recommend this to both someone new to medical cannabis and to the experienced user.read full review
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