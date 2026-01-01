Pet friendly dispensaries in Three Oaks, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 247
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7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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6. nuEra Chicago (Recreational)7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
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17. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins61.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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19. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins64.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
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21. Star Buds - Westmont17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins70.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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22. Tru Essence Dispensary of Arlington Heights1 dealPickup73.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
You have to come visit this dispensary. It outshines all the rest! Great Hours: open from 6am - 10pm (8pm on Sundays) Outstanding Deals: I can't find any better anywhere else. EVERYONE is so friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and extremely dedicated to making your experience incredibly pleasant. The security team, cannabis advisors/senior cannabis advisors, agents in charge, managers/upper management, the very present/involved/hands-on owners and even the adorable shop dog, Emmy, constantly have smiles on their faces and put out good vibes, striving to bring smiles to all the customers as well. They are doing a great job! A Big Thank You to the entire Team!read full review
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23. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins76.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
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25. Star Buds - Hoffman19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins77.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
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27. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)6 dealsPickup80.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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30. nuEra - Aurora7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins86.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
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