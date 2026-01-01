Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Wolverine, Michigan
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- MED & RECMeds Cafe (Med & Rec)39.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECNorthern Native Cannabis Company46.1 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- RECUltra Cannabis (REC)Pickup205.8 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
- RECGreenlight Park City260.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I recently had the pleasure of being assisted by Joey, and it was an outstanding experience. Joey's friendly and approachable demeanor made me feel instantly at ease. He has a unique talent for making customers feel special and valued. Joey's attention to detail and personalized service were truly exceptional. He went out of his way to understand my needs and preferences, ensuring that I felt like a favorite customer. His dedication and genuine care for his customers are evident in every interaction. What impressed me the most was his ability to listen to my specific needs and find the best deals that perfectly matched what I was looking for. His recommendations were spot-on, ensuring I got the best value for my money. Joey took the time to explain everything in detail, making sure I understood each step of the purchasing process and felt confident in my decisions. If you're looking for someone who combines professionalism with a personal touch, I highly recommend Joey. His warmth and commitment to excellent service made my experience truly memorable. Thank you, Joey, for going above and beyond!read full review
- RECCuraleaf - NorthbrookPickup in under 30 mins268.7 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm CT
- MED & RECZen Leaf - EvanstonPickup in under 30 mins270.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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