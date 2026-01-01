Pet friendly dispensaries in Atlanta, Texas
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- MED
3. Magnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins145.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
4. CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup147.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
8. Emerald OrganicsPickup180.4 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MED
11. Arbuckle Farmacy1 dealPickup188.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
13. The Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins206.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MED
23. Ignite DispensaryPickup238.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
27. Flor Medica6 dealsDeliveryPickup240.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
28. Green Stop Wellness - Northwest FWYPickup240.2 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
Okay...I went back pretty quickly to get more of that Gumbo while it was on sale, along with that I got some Pineapple Express. The 2 are different, Gumbo = indica and Pineapple Express = sativa. Love the Gumbo in the evening as recommended in reviews and at the moment I can't recall where else I read when to smoke it. That said, I am here to talk about the Blue Dream. This is another sativa hybrid and I freaking love it! I will be buying some more. The high is, I am stoned... no doubt about it, BUT my mind is so sharp. It is definitely a strange blend of highs. I feel like this is what lucid dreaming would be like!! Get you some, sit back and enjoy....but don't buy it all, leave me some.read full review
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