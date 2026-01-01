Pet friendly dispensaries in Carson, Washington
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- MED & RECFrontier Farms Cannabis - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins14.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:30pm PT
Frontier Farms has a selected variety of all the best and OG smokable you'd want! They also have an amazing selection of edibles and consumables, and other products including smartly selected tools and gear, and their own branded sportswear--that truly reflects their origins from the area. The staff and bud-tenders are long-term and experienced in growing and the industry, and are awesome to learn from! They have the best location and wide hours of operation. I totally recommend you shop at Frontier Farms dispensary.read full review
- MED & RECGorge Greenery - Hood River6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins14.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I've been coming here for a minute or two... I moved to Kelso WA. short time ago, but I still come here for my greenery. Best customer service I've had consistently for quite some time. Will never stop coming here, long as I can still drive! HIGHLY RECOMMEND IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN HERE!read full review
- MED & RECHigh-5 Cannabis - VancouverPickup in under 30 mins34.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hands down they are the best place to go for medical patients. The guys who run it are very knowledgeable in recommending strains to help with pain. I had a 3 level spinal fusion Sept 12,24. Within 6 weeks I was off the opioids and managing with just flower, thanks to the High-5 staff!read full review
- MED & RECFloyd's Fine Cannabis - Division St.5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins38.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECGreen Gratitude3 dealsDeliveryPickup39.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins40.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
- RECCultiv8Pickup41.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- MED & RECMongoose Cannabis Co.1 dealPickup in under 30 mins41.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
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