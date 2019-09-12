226 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 136
Show All 22
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$324
Deals
Giant Holiday Sale!!
Valid 12/9/2019 – 1/6/2020
Giant Holiday Sale!! 12/9/2019 - 1/05/2020 New Lower Flower Prices!!! Premium & Top Shelf Flower 1/4 oz. $59.99 (tax incl) $19.99 1/2 gr Disposable Vapes!! 1 gr Vape Carts. Buy Two Get One FREE!! 1 gr Shatter, Crumble, Hash, Keef, Buy Two Get One FREE!! 15% Off Edibles
Giant Holiday Sale!!
Valid 12/9/2019 – 1/6/2020
Giant Holiday Sale!! 12/9/2019 - 1/05/2020 New Lower Flower Prices!!! Premium & Top Shelf Flower 1/4 oz. $59.99 (tax incl) $19.99 1/2 gr Disposable Vapes!! 1 gr Vape Carts. Buy Two Get One FREE!! 1 gr Shatter, Crumble, Hash, Keef, Buy Two Get One FREE!! 15% Off Edibles
All Products
Birthday Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
3x Crazy
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
3X Crazy
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pink Floyd
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citrus Sap
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Sap
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Flo
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Louie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbet
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Double Lemon Cheesecake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Harlequin
from Unknown Brand
75%
THC
10%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mai Tai
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Granddaddy Purp
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cocoa Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cocoa Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mango
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Great White Shark
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Sour Grape Flower
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Grape
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lavender Jones Flower
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream Flower
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream Flower
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express Flower
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kimbo Kush Flower
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack flower
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Cadillac Flower
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cadillac Purple
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Big Bubba Kush Flower
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Bubba Kush Flower
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Sour Cheese Flower
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Flower
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skywalker OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Sugar Crumble
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
House Crumble
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Venom OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Crumble
from Keef
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Grape Ape Diamond & Sauce
from Black Mesa
___
THC
___
CBD
Hash
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Moon Rock
from Rancho Pura Verde
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Sauce w/ Diamonds
from Unknown
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Distillate Cherry Pie THC 83%
from Unknown
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Distillate Strawnana Goo THC 83%
from Unknown
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Distillate Fruity Pebbles THC 90%
from Unknown
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Canna Caps 30mg
from H and W Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$50.03 g
In-store only
Tincture Empire 2000mg
from H and W Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$2002 g
In-store only
123456