rextrem on January 8, 2019

Visited here last summer (2018) and had nice facilities and service. Purchased some pre-rolled and was very disappointed in the quality - I smoked 2 back to back and got nada. Came back the next day to discuss with the budtender and was told that the pre-rolled are leftovers and thus quality wont be very good... ok... so I purchased a few grams of bud of three different strains. They were all completely dried out and again the quality was terrible. I will be avoiding this place the next time I visit Breckenridge and recommend everyone else find a different place as well.