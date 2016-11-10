Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Best flower and price in Summit County! Customer service is all time.
Chadwhick
on September 28, 2019
Love this place with amazing selection, and a loyalty program that keeps you coming back for the good stuff!
rextrem
on January 8, 2019
Visited here last summer (2018) and had nice facilities and service. Purchased some pre-rolled and was very disappointed in the quality - I smoked 2 back to back and got nada. Came back the next day to discuss with the budtender and was told that the pre-rolled are leftovers and thus quality wont be very good... ok... so I purchased a few grams of bud of three different strains. They were all completely dried out and again the quality was terrible. I will be avoiding this place the next time I visit Breckenridge and recommend everyone else find a different place as well.