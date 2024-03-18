Neighborhood Provisions (MED)
dispensary
Medical

Neighborhood Provisions (MED)

AlpenaMichigan
515.7 miles away
About this dispensary

Hey neighbors! We are a local, family owned and operated cannabis provisioning center focused on education through community engagement. Founded on and dedicated to a three-part mission, we aim to create prosperity for everyone that’s connected to us. Part one of that mission: Advocate. Pain is ubiquitous, but healing is unique and personal. We provide safe, affordable access to newly available yet age-old viable medical options. Part two: Educate. Leading with education, we destigmatize and demystify cannabis. Part three: Collaborate. By creatively collaborating with nonprofits to foster good in the community, we are ambassadors who support social change and nurture environmental stewardship.

909 West Washington Avenue, Alpena, MI
License PC-000-770
Cash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12pm - 6pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

54 Reviews of Neighborhood Provisions (MED)

4.9
Quality
4.9
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
