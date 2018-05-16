Bigdaddy413
Nice place, Friendly atmosphere and employees
I visited Rise as a patient for the first time October 12th. Customer care was optimal; staff is attentive and helpful and kind. Devon and his red headed bearded Conrad were most informative in my choices and the selections that they guided me in were amazing...I particularly enjoyed the Chocolate OG...many thanks, guys, and a pleasure to have met you. Great dispensary / great staff / great product. Keep up the good work.
Great bud, great variety, great staff, convenient location with decent prices.
Very special and blessed place full of knowledge able compassionate people keeping us happy and healthy! 🤙🙌🔥🙏
Best dispensary in MA💯 See for yourself
The service is exceptional!! I was just wondering if your sale on pax pods will change? I have 2 pax pod batteries right now and that's just fine! So I don't need a deal that includes the battery. Can you ever do something like ....keep the sale you have..but could you may do a sale with 3 pax pods if you don't need the battery? Thanks....I can't think of girls name that helped me...but she maybe had reddish hair?? Super duper knowledgeable! Meredith maybe?? Something like that...sorry..lolol. She made the whole experience at Rise....spectacular...thanks!!!!! :-) Will definitely be back when in Mass!!!!
There was nothing that I disliked about the rise in Amherst the people the staff were very great and helpful respectful and honest people thank you
First visit back since they added recreational. Didn't know what to expect. Separate medical area was nice and the staff were helpful and friendly. Always get in and out with ease.
Very friendly and informative! Great to work with Very helpful
This is without a doubt my favorite dispensary in the state. They were respectful, courteous, and accommodating. I traveled all the way from Worcester to visit them which is about an hour and thirty minutes away and it was well worth the trip. They carry Rhythm Brand products and they are my favorite in the state. I will be visiting again and this may be my only dispensary from here on out. Thank you very much Rise Amherst team!!!