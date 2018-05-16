wendallr1 on September 20, 2019

The service is exceptional!! I was just wondering if your sale on pax pods will change? I have 2 pax pod batteries right now and that's just fine! So I don't need a deal that includes the battery. Can you ever do something like ....keep the sale you have..but could you may do a sale with 3 pax pods if you don't need the battery? Thanks....I can't think of girls name that helped me...but she maybe had reddish hair?? Super duper knowledgeable! Meredith maybe?? Something like that...sorry..lolol. She made the whole experience at Rise....spectacular...thanks!!!!! :-) Will definitely be back when in Mass!!!!