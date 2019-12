Talked with a budtender about their flower. Prices went from $250 to $80 an oz. Decided to try the sale ounce. Budtender said “it had a few seeds” but when I broke up a bowl it was unsmokable. Budtender won’t do anything to make it right. We are locals, this used to be our favorite store, but after this experience I can’t send anyone their way with a good conscience.

Dispensary said:

Thank you for taking the time to leave us such a detailed review. We are always looking for honest feedback from our customers so we can provide you with the best experience possible. We do want to let you know that the statewide marijuana flower prices have nearly doubled leaving us unable to find quality flower to provide our customer with at affordable prices. However, once the flower prices get back to normal we will absolutely have better quality flower on sale. We are incredibly sorry for your recent experience with us, but want you to know that we are doing everything in our power to make it right again. We hope this alleviates some of your frustrations and hope you can find time to come visit our store again. -RMC Family